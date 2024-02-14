Whilst the silverware and Anfield development during Jurgen Klopp's time at the club will take the headlines when he makes an emotional exit this summer, one key aspect that musn't be looked past is the emergence of Liverpool's academy since the German took over. It was getting to a stage when the Reds looked unlikely to find their next Steven Gerrard and then there may have been concerns that Trent Alexander-Arnold was a one-off.

After almost a decade on Merseyside, however, Klopp's impact is finally beginning to show in the academy.

Liverpool's academy emergence

Liverpool have had plenty of promising homegrown stars over the years, but the majority have eventually struggled. Ben Woodburn got his career off to a flying start when he became Liverpool's youngest ever goalscorer at 17-years-old in a League Cup victory over Leeds United. Since that famous day in 2016, however, things have gone downhill. The academy graduate now plays for Preston North End in the Championship.

Then of course, Alexander-Arnold came along, who proved to be no one-goal wonder after striking a stunning free-kick in the Champions League qualifiers against Hoffenheim. The right-back has got better and better ever since and is now Liverpool's vice-captain and the highest assisting defender in Premier League history.

More recently, meanwhile, the likes of Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley have stepped up and played important roles under Klopp and look likely to play a key role in the coming years.

Related The Bradley alternative Liverpool could unleash after Trent's injury Trent is once again injured which leaves Liverpool with something of a right-back dilemma ahead of their next games.

They're not the only players to have impressed Klopp though. According to Wayne Veysey of Football Insider, Lewis Koumas has been promoted to first-team training after Klopp was reportedly "wowed" by the 18-year-old attacking midfielder.

"Brilliant" Koumas can follow Bradley and Quansah path

Named in the first-team squad for Liverpool's recent 3-1 win over Burnley, Koumas has been described by a well-placed source at the club as a "diamond" as per Veysey. The forward, who operates on the left-hand side, converted from a midfielder last season and has been flying ever since - scoring 12 goals and assisting a further three in 15 games so far in the current campaign.

It's no surprise that Liverpool U21 manager Barry Lewtas has spoken so highly of Koumas, given the numbers. Lewtas told the club's official website: "Lewis has been brilliant for us, he really has.

"He is a real energetic frontline player, loves to run in behind, he is aggressive in how he approaches the game and has really good technique. He is a really good footballer. He has fitted in great with the lads, he has a fantastic character and he just gets on with it, he really does. The other day when we were talking about Lewis, you forget he is still an U18 player. He has really matured the way he plays."