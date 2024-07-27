Liverpool have started talks with an "unbelievable" player over a move to Anfield in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh update.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds are still waiting for their summer to ignite in the transfer market, with no signings made as Arne Slot eases into his new surroundings after replacing Jurgen Klopp as manager. That's not to say that players haven't constantly been linked with moves, though.

Centre-back is an area of the pitch that needs reinforcements, mainly due to Joel Matip departing after eight excellent seasons on Merseyside, and Juventus ace Gleison Bremer has emerged as a target for Liverpool. The Brazilian has been an impressive performer for the Serie A giants, averaging four clearances and 2.8 aerial duel wins per game in the league last season.

Further up the pitch, Dani Olmo is reportedly wanted by the Reds following a superb Euro 2024 campaign that saw him stand out as one of the leading performers at the tournament as he tasted glory with Spain. Manchester City are also keen on him, among others, with RB Leipzig trying to keep hold of one of their best players.

Liverpool are also believed to have made contact with Wolves winger Pedro Neto over a summer switch to Merseyside, viewing him as a possible long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah. Though given he is capable of excelling on either flank, he may be looked at as an upgrade on Luis Diaz.

Liverpool in talks with "unbelievable" ace

According to a new report from CaughtOffside, Liverpool have "begun renegotiating" with Newcastle United over winger Anthony Gordon over a summer move to Anfield, having been linked with him throughout the summer.

The update states that "Eddie Howe’s men are understood to have once again made clear that the former Everton star is not for sale this summer", suggesting that it won't be easy for the Reds to get their man.

At this point, it seems fairly clear that Gordon would be open to sealing a move to Liverpool in the coming weeks, having grown up supporting them, while the Reds also seemingly consider him a top target to come in and bolster Slot's attacking options.

The £60,000-a-week winger could be a brilliant signing if a deal is agreed, with Gordon scoring 11 goals and bagging 10 assists in the Premier League last season. Bruno Guimaraes waxed lyrical over him prior to the winger's international debut against Brazil, saying:

"He has been unbelievable, always scoring and giving some assists. He is a lovely guy as well, I am very happy for him and hope he can get some minutes for England. For me to play against him will be massive for both of us and the club as well."

Newcastle do seem hell-bent on keeping hold of Gordon for at least another year and aren't showing signs of budging, so Liverpool may have to accept that they will have to look elsewhere unless the player digs his heels in.