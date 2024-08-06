Liverpool are reportedly pushing hard to sign one of the stars of Euro 2024 this summer, leading the Premier League interest in him.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds are yet to make a single signing since Arne Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp as manager, but things are expected to ramp up in the coming weeks. Marc Guehi has been linked with a summer move to Anfield, but it looks as though Newcastle could snap him up, having tabled an offer for the Crystal Palace centre-back.

Julio Soler has also emerged as an option for Liverpool at left-back, as Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes look to bring in an eventual successor to Andy Robertson, who turned 30 earlier this year. The 19-year-old currently plays for Argentine side Lanus, but has been backed to seal a potential £13m switch to Merseyside.

While Slot may feel that he is well-stocked in midfield, that hasn't stopped Atalanta ace Teun Koopmeiners being mentioned as a target for the Reds, with one update even claiming that a first offer may soon be submitted for the Dutchman. He played a key role in his side's Europa League triumph last season, bagging two assists in the competition, not to mention scoring 12 goals in Serie A.

There could also be outgoing business at Liverpool this summer, with young midfielder Bobby Clark not without suitors. RB Salzburg and Leeds United are among the clubs who are believed to be eyeing him up, but it remains to be seen if a loan move away will be sanctioned.

Liverpool pushing to sign "fantastic" 23-year-old

According to Deportes Cope Valencia [via Sport Witness], Liverpool are in a strong position to sign Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer.

It is claimed that the Reds are pushing the hardest out of Premier League clubs, suggesting they are in pole position, seeing him as a long-term replacement for Alisson. Newcastle were told they would have to pay €35-40m (£30-34m) when they showed interest in the Georgian, so the same will apply to Liverpool.

Mamardashvili looks like a goalkeeper of huge long-term potential, already standing out as a top-level 'keeper, catching the eye so much with his performances for Georgia at Euro 2024, ranking as the best player in the entire competition on Whoscored.

In fact, the 23-year-old made a whopping 30 saves in four matches in Germany earlier this summer, which is the second-most by a player in the tournament's history, highlighting the level of impact he made. It led to Spain defender Nacho heaping praise on him: "Mamardashvili has been proving himself to be a great goalkeeper for years. He is doing very well in La Liga and is having a fantastic Euro. He is an important player for the Georgian national team."

While Mamardashvili's quality is there for all to see, retaining Alisson's services still easily takes precedence for Liverpool, with the Brazilian arguably the best 'keeper in the world. That may not change for some time, considering he is still only 31, but if he does suddenly leave then the Valencia ace could be an ideal successor.