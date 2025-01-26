Liverpool are thought to have made their move to complete the signing of a "world-class" Champions League winner, according to a fresh transfer claim.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds continue to be linked with potential new signings, both in the January transfer window and this summer, with Borussia Dortmund youngster Jamie Bynoe-Gittens backed to move to Anfield. The Englishman has seven goals and three assists to his name in the Bundesliga this season, also scoring four times in the Champions League.

Another report has suggested that Liverpool could look to sign Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo as Mohamed Salah's long-term replacement, following an impressive season for an in-form Cherries team.

The Reds have been mentioned as suitors for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, too, with the Swede arguably Europe's most impressive centre forward on current form. It would be an audacious signing, but the Magpies would surely only sell him for a staggering amount of money.

In terms of potential exits in the near future, Ibrahima Konate has worryingly been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, but Liverpool will be desperate to keep hold of the Frenchman, considering he could be seen as the future of their defence when Virgil van Dijk's best days are behind him.

Liverpool make move to sign "world-class" star

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool and FSG have "made a move" for Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich, with the German available on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old is out of contract this summer and is yet to sign an extension with the Bundesliga giants, and the Reds are "among the numerous top clubs to have registered their interest in him".

Kimmich is an outstanding footballer who has enjoyed such an impressive career, winning the Champions League and eight league titles with Bayern, so the idea of him in a Liverpool shirt is exciting.

Julian Nagelsmann has called the Germany international "world-class" in the past, while Jose Mourinho had huge praise for him back in 2020, saying:

"I think he looks to me, very intelligent related to football, very intelligent, understands the moments of the games and understands the difference between positions and understands what he has to do here and what he has to do there. I think he’s phenomenal, an absolutely phenomenal player."

For all of Kimmich's brilliance, however, he does turn 30 years of age next month, so Liverpool would be bringing in a player on big wages whose peak could drift by relatively quickly.

Not only that, but the Reds already have a wealth of midfield options, and if Arne Slot does want to add a fresh face in that area of the pitch, it could make more sense to bring in a younger alternative whose best years are still to come.

Very few Liverpool supporters would complain if Kimmich came in for free, whether it be due to his vast experience or elite quality in midfield, but it would arguably be a surprise move by Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes.