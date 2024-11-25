Liverpool are believed to have made contact with an "amazing" player over a potential move to Anfield, according to a new transfer update.

Liverpool battling to keep hold of trio

The Reds may be flying high at the top of the Premier League this season, going eight points clear after their 3-2 victory at Southampton on Sunday, but the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are acting as a big concern, as well as a distraction.

None of the legendary Liverpool trio has signed new contract extensions yet, with all of their current deals expiring at the end of this season.

Salah has even admitted that the club aren't even in talks with him yet. Considering his incredible influence, that is a very odd stance from Michael Edwards, Richard Hughes and FSG.

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold has constantly been linked with a move to Real Madrid next year, with the Champions League holders seeing him as the next superstar addition at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 26-year-old certainly hasn't done anything to downplay the rumours.

As for Van Dijk, he arguably feels like the most likely of the three to remain at Liverpool, with the Dutchman seemingly happy at Anfield and still playing some of the best football of his career.

According to a new report from Sport (via Sport Witness), Liverpool have made contact with Ajax right-back Devyne Rensch over a move to the club in 2025, with Arne Slot's team "studying" the possibility of bringing him in.

The 21-year-old is in the final year of his deal at the Eredivisie giants and the Reds are looking to pounce, potentially seeing him as a replacement for Alexander-Arnold should the vice-captain leave next summer. Tottenham are also thought to be in the mix, while Ajax want Rensch to sign an extension.

Ideally, Alexander-Arnold will go nowhere once the current campaign reaches its conclusion, realising that staying at his boyhood club is the best option, perhaps eventually replacing Van Dijk as captain.

If the worst-case scenario does happen and he leaves, Rensch stands out as an exciting young option to replace Alexander-Arnold, with the Dutchman outperforming the Liverpool full-back in some aspects of their games this season, such as in goals and pass completion rate:

Alexander-Arnold v Rensch in the league this season Alexander-Arnold Rensch Appearances 11 9 Starts 11 9 Minutes played 872 800 Goals 0 1 Assists 1 0 Key passes per game 1.8 1.0 Tackles per game 2.8 2.1 Pass completion rate 72.7% 89.5%

The Ajax man has also been hailed by former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, who has backed the youngster's amazing potential:

"He has great vision, athleticism and technique, so he has a number of attributes to have an amazing career. I'm proud that he is making these steps at such a young age, although he has to stay humble."

In Conor Bradley, Liverpool already have another brilliant young right-back option, and he and Rensch could battle for a regular starting berth for years to come if Alexander-Arnold moves on.