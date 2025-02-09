Liverpool are believed to have made contact with a key figure at a huge club as they seek to secure the signing of a "world-class" midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool transfer news

After two quiet windows for Arne Slot, which have seen Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili the only players to come in, a far busier summer is expected at Anfield next time around.

One player who has been linked with a move to Liverpool at the end of this season is Netherlands and RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons. The 21-year-old has only recently signed for the German side permanently from Paris Saint-Germain, but they will reportedly look to move him on in the summer for a handsome profit.

Another player who has been mentioned as an option for the Reds is Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson, who is a hugely exciting young player. The Merseysiders are reportedly ahead of the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid in the race to snap up the 20-year-old Swede.

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future still isn't sorted, with a new deal not yet signed, so potential replacements will need to be eyed up, should the worst-case scenario happen. West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen has been backed to come in, with the England international enjoying another impressive season in the Premier League, scoring six goals and registering four assists in the competition.

According to reports in Spain, Liverpool have been in contact with Barcelona sporting director Deco over the signing of Frenkie de Jong this summer.

Richard Hughes has talked about a move for the 27-year-old midfielder, with Barca thought to be willing to sell him at the end of the season.

De Jong has been mentioned as a target for Liverpool for some time now, with a transfer not yet materialising, but it is easy to see him thriving for the Reds in the middle of the park.

The Dutchman possesses the technical expertise to slot right in alongside the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. He has a 94.6% pass completion rate in La Liga this season, with football talent scout Jacek Kulig calling him "world-class" back in 2019. Former manager Xavi also once said of him:

"Frenkie de Jong is playing at a spectacular level, he gives us a lot. I think he’s one of the best midfielders in the world right now."

However, there is a reason why Liverpool may have reservations about signing De Jong, if Barca are so willing to let him move on to pastures new in the summer.

At 27, he arguably hasn't kicked on like many expected he would since his Ajax days, at which point he was seen as one of the future star midfielders of his generation.

That's not to say that Slot wouldn't necessarily like to have a player of De Jong's class in his squad, but there would be risks when it comes to signing him, so a younger alternative may make more sense this summer, as well as a more naturally defence-minded option in order to add balance to the squad.