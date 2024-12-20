Liverpool are continuing to push to complete the signing of an "unbelievable" £25m-rated attacking player and could have an advantage over Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds are being linked with plenty of potential new signings, with Ademola Lookman mentioned as a possible addition in recent times. The former Everton winger is currently thriving at Atalanta, famously scoring a hat-trick in last season's Europa League final win over Bayer Leverkusen.

Real Valladolid winger Raul Moro is also seen as a rumoured option for Liverpool, with Manchester City mentioned as suitors, too. The 22-year-old has scored three goals in La Liga this season and could be considered a long-term attacking wide addition, proving capable of thriving on either flank.

Andy Robertson's hit-and-miss form so far this season has been well-documented, with his red card against Fulham in the Premier League last weekend a damaging moment for the Reds, and Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez continues to be mentioned as a long-term solution in that position.

Away from the incoming transfer news at Liverpool, the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah continues to be a major talking point. The club are said to have offered the former a new contract, as they look to ensure that his head isn't turned by a move to Real Madrid next summer.

Liverpool pushing to sign "unbelievable" £25m ace

According to a fresh claim from Foot Mercato [via Sport Witness], Liverpool are pushing to sign Lyon star Rayan Cherki in the January transfer window, looking to snap him up in a potential £25m deal.

The Reds are believed to be ahead of Paris Saint-Germain in the race to acquire the attacking midfielder's signature, due to Lyon's "frosty" relationship with their fellow Ligue 1 club.

Cherki has been seen as a target for Liverpool for some time and the idea of him in a Reds shirt is certainly exciting, given the talent and long-term potential that he possesses.

Granted, the 21-year-old is still a raw footballer who is learning his trade, but he has already bagged 22 goals and 32 assists for Lyon, despite his tender years, with journalist Dean Jones describing him as "unbelievable".

To be able to sign Cherki for just £25m feels like a bargain, considering how high his ceiling is, so Liverpool could see it as an important piece of business to get done in January.

Granted, Arne Slot isn't exactly short of attacking options at the moment, but he could add extra quality in attacking midfield, putting pressure on the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Harvey Elliott, having scored and assisted three times apiece in just seven Ligue 1 starts so far this season.