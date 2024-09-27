Liverpool are believed to have sent scouts to watch a "very dangerous" player in action, according to a fresh claim from journalist Christian Falk, with his club even offering him a new deal as a result of the Reds' interest.

Liverpool transfer news

After a disappointingly low-key summer transfer window, there is pressure on FSG to back Arne Slot more in the market, and players are being linked with a move to Anfield for 2025 already, hopefully giving him more squad depth in the process.

One such figure is Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber, who the new Liverpool boss knows well after working alongside him at the Eredivisie club. He is the twin brother of Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber, and at 23 years of age could represent a strong addition for a long period of time.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace and England centre-back Marc Guehi continues to eye up a move to Liverpool, according to some rumours, having failed to seal a switch to Newcastle United in the summer. He could be viewed as a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk, although the current Reds captain hopefully isn't going anywhere for a while.

Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz has also been linked with a move to Anfield, having starred for Xabi Alonso's side en route to Bundesliga glory last season, with FSG said to be willing to stump up the cash to sign him. The German would likely be worth at least £80m, such is his reputation as one of Europe's most exciting young attacking players.

Liverpool send scouts to watch "very dangerous" ace

According to Falk on X, Liverpool are interested in signing SC Freiburg central midfielder Merlin Rohl, with Reds officials watching him up close and his current club even offering him a new deal, such is the seriousness of Liverpool's interest.

Rohl could be such an eye-catching addition to Slot's midfield at Liverpool, even though that isn't necessarily the most pressing area for him to add to currently, with six or seven strong options there. That said, he is a young player who could be content with a squad role to begin with.

The 22-year-old has 30 appearances to his name in the Bundesliga, bagging two goals and five assists in that time, while Germany Under-21 manager Antonio Di Salvo has lauded him, saying: "He fought his way into [Freiburg's] team. That's not easy. He focused on defensive work and also came into his own offensively. He's very quick and determined. He's very dangerous."

Freiburg head coach Christian Streich has described Rohl as a "real difference-maker", such is his ability, so Liverpool shouldn't pass up the chance to sign him if the chance arises.

Merlin Rohl's Germany career Caps Goals Germany Under-21s 9 2 Germany Under-20s 9 0 Germany Under-19s 2 0 Germany Under-18s 1 0

His current club are clearly desperate to keep hold of him and tie him down to a new deal, but the lure of the Reds is huge, as they chase the biggest trophies and continue to grow as a club all over the world.