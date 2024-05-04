All eyes are on the future at Liverpool, with Arne Slot on his way as Jurgen Klopp ends a legendary nine-year tenure at Anfield. And as one chapter ends, Michael Edwards is seemingly ensuring that the next era is equally as successful, if not more, by instantly turning towards the transfer market.

Liverpool transfer news

For a brief moment, it looked as though it would be Ruben Amorim to replace Klopp at Liverpool, but the plan quickly changed as it is Slot who is almost certain to take over. The Feyenoord boss has been fairly open about his next move, too.

That said, Edwards can now shift his focus towards reinforcements to get the Slot era started with a bang, which has seen the likes of Crysencio Summerville linked with a move to Anfield. The Leeds United star has enjoyed an excellent campaign in the Championship and has found himself on Liverpool's radar as a result. And he's not the only one, as the Reds have now made their intentions clear on a player they have been watching for some months.

According to Bild (via TEAMtalk), Liverpool have put a plan together to sign Willian Pacho, before loaning him back to Eintracht Frankfurt this summer. A player the Bundesliga club value at a reported €60m (£51.5m), the Reds would have to splash out to secure a deal, which would see the central defender feature for the first time in the 2025/26 season.

Interestingly, that deal would also see Pacho arrive at the same time that Virgil van Dijk's current Liverpool deal comes to an end. By that stage, the Frankfurt man could be a perfectly timed, ready-made Van Dijk replacement to hand the Reds a major boost in years to come.

"Clever" Pacho has the potential to replace Van Dijk

Replacing Klopp this summer is difficult enough, but Liverpool had better get used to it, with both Mohamed Salah and Van Dijk nearing the end of their current deals. Whilst fresh terms could be agreed, both players are past 30 years old and will gradually near the end of their illustrious careers, meaning that those at Anfield would be wise to plan ahead.

Pacho, still just 22, has plenty of potential, and by the time 2025 arrives, should be primed and ready to help fill any void left behind by Liverpool's current captain.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Willian Pacho Virgil van Dijk Progressive Carries 22 32 Progressive Passes 133 89 Tackles Won 34 22 Ball Recoveries 203 159

The Colombian's rise has resulted in high praise in the Bundesliga, including from Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krösche, who said via the league's official website: "Willian is a very clever player, who listens well and is quick to implement what's asked of him. His speed and strength in the tackle are what make him stand out."

Now, it is Liverpool looking to benefit from the defender's intelligence, albeit in the summer of 2025, rather than the immediate future.