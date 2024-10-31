Potentially completing their midfield once and for all, Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign a Barcelona gem who they believe has the ability to compete and reinforce rotation against Dominik Szoboszlai.

Liverpool transfer news

With just one defeat in 12 games, Arne Slot couldn't have asked for a much better start to life at Anfield, which continued in Sussex as his Liverpool side battled past a resilient Brighton & Hove Albion to advance into the last 16 of the Carabao Cup. As Cody Gakpo starred once again in cup action, the Reds flexed the strength of their squad depth to secure yet another victory.

Whilst Liverpool once again impressed, however, it was another subdued performance from Szoboszlai who has found himself in a constant battle against Curtis Jones for a place in Slot's side as of late - a battle that he's in danger of losing.

Against Brighton, the Hungarian played a more advanced role and managed to win just one of three duels and missed two big chances in a frustrating display which once again leaves the door open to rotation or a potential replacement to arrive.

According to reports in Spain, Liverpool are now racing to sign Fermin Lopez from Barcelona, who value their midfielder at a hefty €80m (£67m) amid interest from Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain alongside the Reds. Just 21 years old, Liverpool reportedly believe that Lopez can complement Szoboszlai and reinforce rotation in their midfield, perhaps costing the Hungarian his place at Anfield.

A graduate from the famous La Masia academy, Lopez won't come cheap but may well prove to be the missing piece at the heart of Slot's side should Liverpool decide to splash the cash next year.

"Intelligent" Lopez would hand Slot a Szoboszlai headache

If Jones is currently pushing Szoboszlai all the way at Anfield then Lopez may just take his place entirely if he arrives. The Barcelona gem was brought up through the La Masia academy and, therefore, moulded into a controller at the heart of their midfield in classic fashion.

A style of player that, of course, should ease straight in at the Nou Camp, Lopez would also suit the calmer, more efficient approach that Slot takes at Liverpool, especially on the defensive front next to Ryan Gravenberch.

League stats 2024/25 (via FBref) Fermin Lopez Dominik Szoboszlai Minutes 129 655 Tackles Won per 90 2.86 0.97 Progressive Passes per 90 3.57 3.84 Ball Recoveries per 90 5.71 4.93

Given how Slot plays a 4-2-3-1 system too, Lopez's arrival to sit alongside Gravenberch in the pivot at the base of Liverpool's midfield would also allow Alexis Mac Allister to advance into his best role in the number 10. On paper, one arrival could take the Reds' midfield to another level entirely.

Described as "intelligent" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Lopez is undoubtedly one to watch whether he stays at Barcelona or opts to join Liverpool, Arsenal or PSG in 2025.