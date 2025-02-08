Shifting their focus towards the summer transfer window, Liverpool are now reportedly plotting a big-money move to sign a Bundesliga talent who's been tipped for a swift exit from his current club.

Liverpool transfer news

Top of the Premier League, top of the Champions League an through to the Carabao Cup final in sensational fashion - and all in a matter of six months for Arne Slot. Liverpool are certainly in dreamland. But that fantasy is yet to extend to the transfer window. The Reds have remained stubborn on that front, insisting on waiting for the right opportunuties to come their way, and failing to welcome a January boost as a result.

After a quiet transfer window, however, Slot was quick to reiterate that his side could yet enjoy a busy summer - telling reporters: “Liverpool should always be competing for a league title, we should always be competing for the Champions League. I’m hoping I will be able to keep the club at that level.

“I know people sometimes question this because they haven’t seen us doing a lot in the transfer market in the summer and now in the winter as well. There’s a reason for that – because we’re happy with the squad. But I do know we’re definitely working on strengthening in the summer.”

On that front, the Dutchman may yet have been right about his verdict. According to Christian Falk via Caught Offside, Liverpool are now plotting a summer swoop to sign Xavi Simons in what would come just months after he made his loan move to RB Leipzig permament.

Arriving for a reported €50m (£42m) in January, Leipzig could now make instant profit on the Dutchman and believe that they could get up to €80m (£67m) for their star man.

"Fantastic" Simons would thrive under Slot

If ever a player seemed ready-made for the big stage, it is Simons. Overcoming early struggles after grabbing the headlines as he broke through at Barcelona, the attacking midfielder is now a rising star to watch and one who would thrive under Slot.

Falk even tipped the Leipzig man to make a summer switch after signing a two-year contract at the Bundesliga club recently, telling Caught Offside: "So, you see, his stock is rising!

"Leipzig are thinking they have signed a player for €50m (£42m) who has the potential to be an €80m (£67m) player, so they could earn a lot of money on a potential sale. I’m sure there’s a gentleman’s agreement or a release clause, which would see Simons sold in the summer."

So, when the summer arrives, Liverpool would certainly be wise to make their move for the Dutchman and hand Slot the perfect candidate to play in the advanced midfielder role in his 4-2-3-1 system. Dubbed "fantastic" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig last season, Simons remains one to watch even after his Leipzig move in January.