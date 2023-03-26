Liverpool are maintaining their interest in flourishing forward Randal Kolo Muani, who has been a clinical presence for Eintracht Frankfurt this season.

What's the latest on Randal Kolo Muani to Liverpool?

According to recent reports from Spain, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is considering a replacement for Roberto Firmino, who has confirmed his departure from the club at the end of the season, and Kolo Muani has indeed been touted as the prime target.

The French forward is reportedly available for €100m (£88m), according to L'Equipe (via the Metro), and while such exorbitant demands would be unlikely to be met by Liverpool, prospects of a move might solidify should the price be whittled down.

Liverpool signed Darwin Núñez for a club-record £85m in the summer, while dynamic attacker Cody Gakpo joined the fray this winter for £35m, but with the Merseyside outfit languishing outside the top-four and unable to add to the Community Shield in silverware this term, Kolo Muani might well be the conclusive piece of the puzzle.

Who could Kolo Muani replace at Liverpool?

While the aforementioned reports from Spain state that the 24-year-old could be the ideal Firmino replacement, he would likely flourish as the heir to Sadio Mane's throne, the Senegalese phenom joining German champions Bayern Munich in the summer for roughly £35m.

As per FBref, Mane is listed as a comparable player to the Frankfurt gem, who ranks among the top 3% of forwards for rate of assists, the top 6% for progressive carries and the top 5% for successful take-ons per 90, which would only enhance the robustness of Liverpool's collective attack, Kolo Muani driving at the heart of opposition back-lines with venom.

He is the prolific presence to work in tandem with the imperious Mohamed Salah on the right flank, with the six-cap Frenchman scoring 16 goals and providing 14 assists from 32 appearances for his German Bundesliga outfit this season.

Hailed as a “top-class talent” by journalist Zach Lowy, Kolo Muani certainly mirrors many of the superlative qualities of the 30-year-old Mane, who ranks among the top 3% of forwards for progressive carries, the top 9% for successful take-ons, the top 6% for progressive passes and the top 3% for shot-creating actions.

Praised as "brutal" and a "machine" by Klopp, Mane was integral in Liverpool's recent success since arriving from divisional rivals Southampton for £34m in 2016, scoring 120 goals and serving 48 assists from 269 appearances, winning a plethora of major honours including, notably, the Premier League and Champions League.

For such a dynamic attacking outlet, Klopp might be wise to throw everything at clinching a deal; the price might be high, but with Kolo Muani in the fold, Liverpool could create a lasting dynasty as Klopp's era at Anfield enters what feels like a new chapter.