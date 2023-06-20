Liverpool are one of numerous clubs keeping an eye on Rav van den Berg, according to a report from The Daily Mail.

Who is Rav van den Berg?

The 18-year-old is a name that likely won't be familiar to too many yet, with the defender having only recently broken into the first-team picture at hometown club PEC Zwolle. He's worked his way up through the ranks at the club and having initially begun playing for their Under-17 and then Under-18 sides, he was promoted to the Under-21. His performances there - he played six times with one assist - then led to a first-team call-up.

He's now become a frequently used squad player for them. He already has 32 games under his belt for the club and even put his name onto the scoresheet on one occasion too, despite being a centre-back by trade. That's where Van den Berg predominantly plays his football, although he has also been used on a role on the right-flank as a right-back and has even been moved further forward into midfield once, and into right midfield on another occasion.

Now, having burst onto the first-team scene for PEC Zwolle, he is catching the eye of some European giants. According to a report from The Daily Mail, Bayern Munich and AC Milan have both registered an interest in the player, as have Ajax.

From the Premier League, it is Liverpool and Brentford who are monitoring the situation, but the latter are the most advanced currently and have now entered talks. For the Reds, they have not made an official approach yet, but it does seem as though he is on their transfer radar.

What is Rav van den Berg's value?

The giant defender - he stands at 6 foot 3 and may grow more yet - would be an imposing figure at the back, and does already have ties to Liverpool through brother Sepp. He spent last season out on loan in Germany and prior to that, was shipped out to Preston North End from the Reds. A move to Anfield then would reunite the two siblings.

There is no value mentioned in the report in regards to the younger of the pair, but Transfermarkt suggest that he could cost just 200,000 Euros (or around £171,000) to any interested party. The Mail's report does however say that he is seen as "one of the best emerging young defensive talents in European football", so this is the type of move that could be looked back on as a steal if he fulfils his potential.

Whilst Liverpool haven't made an official move yet, it seems there is some talent in the 18-year-old to have put him in the first-team already and at such a small fee, it may be worth the Reds launching a bid for the player this window.