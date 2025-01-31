Liverpool are believed to have reached an agreement over a loan move for a "very smart" Reds player in the January transfer window, following a recent development.

Liverpool transfer news

Arne Slot has made it clear that he doesn't see a great need for new signings this month, having inherited a superb squad last summer - one that is top of the Premier League table and still having a chance of winning the quadruple this season.

That hasn't stopped Liverpool being linked with a host of players in recent weeks, however, with Victor Osimhen seen as a world-class option for the Reds. The Nigerian is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, but is considered a potential upgrade on Darwin Nunez.

With Mohamed Salah's future still up in the air, there is also a need for Liverpool to look at possible long-term replacements, and Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo continues to be seen as a strong option to bring in. He has already proven himself in the Premier League and could be an astute addition.

Lyon ace Rayan Cherki is also thought to be a transfer target for the Reds, who have reportedly made an enquiry about his availability. The 21-year-old has two goals and four assists in the Europa League this season, as well as three apiece in Ligue 1.

Liverpool reached agreement over loan move

According to Marca [via Sport Witness], Liverpool have reached agreement with Las Palmas over a loan move for Stefan Bajcetic until the end of the season. The move will either be made official on Friday or Saturday, bringing an end to the 20-year-old's disappointing temporary stint at RB Salzburg since last summer.

This is pleasing news for Bajcetic, who was growing stagnant at Salzburg, only starting once in the Champions League so far this season, not helped by the sacking of manager Pep Lijnders, who he worked with at Liverpool.

The Spaniard's stock has fallen over the past year or so, having burst onto the scene as one of the few positives in a dismal 2022/23 campaign, with Klopp saying of him: "Good boy, good player. Very smart in his movements.

"The younger you are, the more important it is that you have a good start in the game. He had a few situations - I’m not sure if he saw that he had space or just hoped that he had space – when he turned and there actually was space. He did really well."

There is now huge competition for places in Liverpool's midfield, with Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai making up a world-class unit this season, and Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott also representing strong options.

For that reason, Bajcetic will have to work hard to force his way into Slot's plans, but he will hopefully return for pre-season feeling good after a successful stint at Las Palmas. He has shown what he is capable of the past, and it is vital that patience is shown with him, given his age.