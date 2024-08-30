Liverpool have started the Arne Slot era as they mean to go on. Two wins from two opening fixtures in the Premier League is pleasing, but tougher tests lie ahead.

In fact, one of the toughest of the season is right in Slot's path, with a trip to Old Trafford looming on Sunday.

Form goes out of the window in the historic derby against Manchester United, and Reds supporters will be eager to get a taste of new signing Federico Chiesa.

Federico Chiesa: Career Stats by Position Position Apps Goals Assists G/A Rate Right winger 130 42 22 0.49 Left winger 72 15 16 0.43 Attacking midfield 71 15 10 0.35 Centre-forward 17 3 4 0.41 Stats via Transfermarkt

The versatile forward pretty much completes what was already a fearsome strikeforce, but a question mark still lingers over midfield, with a new no. 6 surely the most pressing concern for FSG.

Liverpool's late transfer plans

Richard Hughes and Liverpool's transfer team operate in the shadows, as has been the way for years now. Still, the failed pursuit of Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi highlights the acceptance that Liverpool need a new midfielder to sit at the base.

The Reds have scoured the market for an apt alternative but will not rush into the wrong deal. Now, with the transfer window at its final stage, Olympiakos' Santiago Hezze has allegedly been identified.

According to Greek journalist Stephen Kountourou, Liverpool have earmarked the 22-year-old and could make their move shortly, with the midfielder valued at about €20m (£17m) and also attracting recent attention from Newcastle United.

What Santiago Hezze would bring to Liverpool

A tough-tackling and athletically robust midfielder, Hezze would certainly add a dimension to the Liverpool engine room. He's unrefined but has impressed since arriving in Europe one year ago, instrumental in winning the Conference League with Olympiakos in May.

He scored in the first leg of his side's victory over Aston Villa in the semi-final and has been praised as a "great interceptor" and an "effective ball-winner" by scout Elijah Michiels.

He's as combative as they come and deceptively creative too, with a progressive air that would see him operate within Slot's midfield as a crucial member, guiding the ball forward and influencing transitional play.

24/25 League Form: Santiago Hezze vs Martin Zubimendi Stats (*per game) Hezze Zubimendi Matches (starts) 2 (2) 3 (2) Goals 0 1 Assists 0 0 Touches* 62.5 58.7 Pass completion 88% 86% Key passes 1.0 0.3 Long ball success 73% 78% Dribbles 0.0 0.3 Ball recoveries 5.5 3.0 Tackles 2.0 0.7 Interceptions 3.0 1.7 Total duels won 5.5 (65%) 4.7 (67%) All stats via Sofascore

A ball recovery is defined by the number of loose balls recovered by a player.

As you can see, Hezze has started the current campaign in the same vein as Sociedad's Spanish maestro, who might be regarded as one of the finest deep-lying midfielders in the business right now but is not the only player capable of making an impression in Slot's first team.

Ryan Gravenberch has started the term strong in the no. 6 role at Anfield, but it would be a risk to expect the young Dutchman to play the role with regularity throughout the year, especially with Wataru Endo clearly unfavoured.

Hezze could be the perfect addition, with a fitting skillset and a healthy mix of Merseyside competition to ensure he slides in seamlessly.