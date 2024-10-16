Thinking ahead to the future of Arne Slot's side, Liverpool are now reportedly plotting a move to sign a former Manchester United player who could eventually replace Andy Robertson.

Liverpool transfer news

For what they'll feel is the first time in forever, it's been an international full of fairly positive news for Liverpool, with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah both leaving their respective international camps early. Meanwhile, the transfer rumours have stolen plenty of headlines in that time too.

The Reds have been linked with moves for the likes of Orkun Kokcu and Serbian teenager Andrija Makisimovic in the last week or so in deals that would focus on both the present and future of their midfield.

Kocku would be a particularly interesting arrival, given that he previously worked so successfully under Slot at Feyenoord before securing a move to Benfica. Now on Liverpool's radar, he could get a reunion with his former manager.

When 2025 arrives, those at Anfield will certainly be expected to be a lot busier than in the last transfer window, in which they welcomed just two fresh faces in the form of Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili. And if that does prove to be the case, then they even sign a former Manchester United ace.

According to Jornal de Noticias in Portugal, via Paisley Gates, Liverpool are now plotting a move to sign Alvaro Carreras ahead of Real Madrid in a deal that would see those at Anfield trigger the left-back's £42m release clause. The report claims FSG are "not scared" to stump up the cash to hit that number, competing with the likes of Real, Barcelona and Manchester United.

Graduating from Real Madrid's academy, Carreras completed a move to Manchester United in 2020 before heading out on loan to Preston North End, Granada and Bencia, with the latter moving to make his arrival permanent in the summer just gone. Since thriving, Carreras has entered Liverpool's radar in what would be quite the way to prove the Red Devils wrong in 2025.

"Dominant" Carreras can become Robertson heir

Whilst there's no doubt that Robertson already has both his Anfield and Premier League legacy as one of the best left-backs to ever step foot in England's top flight, the Scotland captain can't go on forever. Now 30 years old, Robertson's peak may just begin to allude him more and more as the years go by, leaving the door ajar for Carreras to potentially step in and become the heir to his Liverpool role.

The Benfica gem is certainly rated among Liverpool fans already, with Watch LFC dubbing him a "physically dominant" player and "calm under pressure" when recently evaluating his talents.

Still just 21 years old, Carreras represents an investment that Liverpool would be wise to make at just £42m, especially when considering the added blow that they'd deal former clubs Real Madrid and Manchester United.