Liverpool and FSG are reportedly intensifying their attempts to sign a Euro 2024 star this summer, who could cost more than £100m.

Liverpool transfer rumours

It promises to be a busy summer for new manager Arne Slot as he prepares for his first taste of Premier League football. Taking over from Jurgen Klopp is a daunting prospect, but it looks as if the club could back the Dutchman in the transfer market ahead of his first year on Merseyside, with a whole new off-field set up at Anfield secured.

Slot could also reunite with a number of players he has worked with previously at Liverpool. For example, the Reds have been linked with Newcastle United’s Yankuba Minteh who spent last season on loan at Feyenoord, whereas Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida may also be on the move to England over the coming months.

Another player who has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield is Benfica midfielder Joao Neves. Liverpool reportedly made recent contact with the star over a potential transfer, and there has now been a new update.

According to reports in Portugal, relayed by Paisley Gates, Liverpool have made Neves their priority signing and are readying a proposal which could arrive in the coming days.

The Reds are intensifying their attack to sign the central midfielder, who is protected by a €120m (£102m) release clause in his Benfica contract. What Liverpool’s opening proposal will be remains unknown, however, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Benfica have no intention to negotiate below Neves’ release clause.

Neves looks set to feature for Portugal at Euro 2024, and should Liverpool somehow secure his services this summer, the Reds will be getting a player who Diogo Jota believes “has the quality and mindset to go really far”. Manchester United have also been linked with Neves, and their captain, Bruno Fernandes, is also a fan of the midfielder.

"It has to be the Man United coach who says whether he has a place or not. He's a great player, I don't know if he would have a place or not. It depends on the coach and his ideas. But he's an excellent player and an excellent kid, very professional. He will have a bright future wherever he goes. I would really like to have him by my side. Because he has quality and will have a bright future. It depends on him. What I want most is the best for him."

Therefore, Neves’ future will be one to keep an eye on over the summer, and with Liverpool seemingly readying a proposal, his displays for Portugal at Euro 2024 could be ones to watch for Reds supporters.