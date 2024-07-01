Liverpool are prepared to offer a "world-class" player a huge salary in order to sign him ahead of a European giant in the summer transfer window, according to an exciting new update.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds continue to be linked with some eye-catching signings in the coming weeks and months, not least Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, who grew up supporting them as a youngster. Talks reportedly took place with the England international, although it remains to be seen if a move will come to fruition with the Magpies trying to sell other players instead to comply with PSR.

Meanwhile, Valencia and Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has also been backed to seal a summer move to Anfield, although that would only happen if Alisson moves to the Saudi Pro League, which clearly wouldn't be the preferred outcome.

Hoffenheim forward Maximilian Beier has also been mentioned as a potential addition for Liverpool, although Chelsea are also thought to be rivalling the Reds for his signature. The 21-year-old scored 16 goals in 29 Bundesliga appearances last season, and could add firepower to an attack that has suffered plenty of criticism of late, in terms of wasteful finishing from Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, in particular.

The Merseysiders have made an enquiry regarding the availability of Real Madrid teenager Arda Guler, too, but sealing his signature on a permanent basis could be difficult, considering how highly he is thought of at the reigning Champions League holders.

Liverpool ready to offer "world-class" ace huge salary

According to Sport [via Sport Witness], Liverpool are potentially leading the race to sign Bayern Munich ace Joshua Kimmich for just £25m this summer, and are willing to offer him bigger wages than fellow suitor Barcelona.

It is stated that the Reds "may have taken the lead" for the Germany international due to their willingness to splash out on his salary. He is currently earning a whopping £318,000 per week at the Bundesliga giants, who need to sell or risk losing him for free next year.

Kimmich is an outstanding footballer who has enjoyed such a glittering career, winning eight Bundesliga titles and one Champions League crown, among numerous other trophies, so he could be a signing of real intent by Liverpool.

The 29-year-old is an elite player who is capable of excelling at both right-back and in central midfield, and German legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has waxed lyrical over him, saying: "It is no exaggeration to say that Joshua Kimmich is the very embodiment of world class. There's only one Joshua Kimmich and we're very glad he plays at Bayern."

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho has described Kimmich is "absolutely phenomenal", and he could add so much experience, providing competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, but perhaps most likely being brought in as a midfielder primarily.

Related Liverpool could sign “formidable” £50m Nunez partner A number of top Premier League outfits have been named as admirers for this trophy-laden star.

That being said, he is now 29 years of age, and increasing the extortionate wages he is already on seems unlikely. It feels more sensible that Liverpool will target a younger option in the middle of the park instead, as was the approach with the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch last summer.