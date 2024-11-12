Liverpool could be set to lose a member of their squad in the winter window as it emerged they were ready to cut ties with one man currently out of favour under Arne Slot as soon as January.

Liverpool flying high in the Premier League

After 11 games of the season, Liverpool are top of the Premier League. The Reds have lost just once all season - a shock defeat at Anfield against Nottingham Forest - and have already managed to open up a five-point gap over reigning champions Manchester City, while last season's runners-up Arsenal sit nine points behind a quarter-way through the season.

Their success has been mirrored in other competitions too; Arne Slot's side are top of the Champions League table as the only side with a 100% record in the competition, while they have also advanced to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, where they face a last-eight trip to St Mary's to take on Southampton.

This has all been achieved with just a single outfield signing since the departure of Jurgen Klopp, though Federico Chiesa has managed just a single start for his new club since joining from Juventus.

Following the November international break, Liverpool will be asked more questions as they face a tricky run of fixtures against the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City, but such is their buffer that even minor blips may not prove fatal, and they have shown themselves to be firmly in the title race.

Liverpool's next five games Opponent Competition Southampton (Away) Premier League Real Madrid (Home) Champions League Manchester City (Home) Premier League Newcastle United (Away) Premier League Everton (Away) Premier League

However, not everyone is enjoying the newfound success, and one man could now be set to leave in January.

Liverpool ready to sell wantaway midfielder

That comes as a fresh report reveals Liverpool are ready to cash in on wantaway midfielder Wataru Endo, who has been used sparingly by Slot since his arrival at the club.

Signed 18 months ago, Endo endeared himself to the Liverpool fans with his work-rate under Jürgen Klopp, and the former Liverpool boss dubbed him a "machine" after one particularly impressive outing.

"He's a machine. He is footballing-wise exceptional. His defensive brain is outstanding", the German explained.

However, Slot has decided to use Ryan Gravenberch at the base of midfield, leaving Endo on the bench more often than not. The Japanese midfielder has managed just 19 minutes of Premier League action across five appearances, and is keen to move away for more game time amid interest from the likes of Ipswich Town and Fulham.

Endo still has two and a half years left to run on his £50,000-a-week deal at Anfield, but could be set to leave much sooner than that.

Now, Football Insider reports that Liverpool are ready to accept offers for the 31-year-old in January, but they will only sanction a deal "if they make a signing of their own" to bolster that position.

Endo is clearly out of favour, and now at 31 years old, is rapidly approaching the end of his peak years. With Liverpool having already missed out on signing Martin Zubimendi in the summer, the desire to upgrade on the Japan star is clear, and January could offer the perfect opportunity to do so.