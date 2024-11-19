Liverpool are chomping at the bit. Domestic action resumes this weekend and Arne Slot's side travel to bottom-placed Southampton with hopes of maintaining (or extending) their five-point lead at the summit of the Premier League.

Anfield's halls are inscribed with the success of so many years, and Slot will be desperate to add his mark to the club's storied history - he's certainly in a good position to do so.

Liverpool's PL Starts after 11 Games (past 5 years) # W D L GF GA Rank (points) 24/25 9 1 1 21 6 1st (28) 23/24 7 3 1 24 10 3rd (24) 22/23 4 5 2 23 12 8th (17) 21/22 6 4 1 31 11 4th (22) 20/21 7 3 1 26 17 2nd (24) Stats via Transfermarkt

However, Liverpool resisted spending freely this summer, only bringing in the injury-prone Federico Chiesa, and there is now a sense that the winter market could be used to consolidate the promising position. A cynic might say that there is still something lacking in midfield.

Liverpool eyeing new midfielder

As per Caught Offside, Liverpool have retained their interest in Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, though Arsenal are also keen on signing the Spaniard.

The 25-year-old opted to remain in Basque Country despite Liverpool's vested interest this summer, but there is seemingly hope that he will be tempted to reconsider in 2025.

Valued at £50m, this obviously wouldn't be a cheap deal to engineer, but he truly could complete Slot's engine room and ensure that silverware can be claimed across a range of competitions, for a number of years.

Martin Zubimendi could be Slot's own Xabi Alonso

Zubimendi has been described as one of "the best centre midfielders in the world" by Spain manager Luis de la Fuente, who masterminded his nation's Euro 2024 triumph this summer.

Sociedad, who are eighth in La Liga and 25th in the 36-team Europa League group phase, have been patchy this season, but that's in no part down to Zubimendi, who has possibly been his side's best player, forging complete performances from the middle of the park.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 9% of centre-midfielders in La Liga this season for progressive passes (7.28) per 90, which is more than Ryan Gravenberch (5.55), and Alexis Mac Allister (5.44)

This suggests that the Spain international would serve that deep-sitting, play-building role better than Liverpool's existing options, allowing Gravenberch to break up and recycle play and Mac Allister to operate in a freer midfield position.

He's also an accomplished defensive outlet, winning a whopping 65% of his duels in the Spanish top flight this season, averaging 5.6 per game, as per Sofascore.

If Liverpool were to sign Zubimendi, it could be a transfer reminiscent of the deal struck to sign Xabi Alonso way back when. Alonso joined Liverpool from Sociedad in 2004 and went on to win the Champions League and FA Cup alongside Steven Gerrard, forging a historic partnership before signing for Real Madrid for £30m in 2009.

Alonso, now manager of Bayer Leverkusen, played 210 matches for the Reds and dazzled with his breadth of passing qualities, vision and cerebral approach to his craft working wonders for Rafa Benitez's side.

Spanish football writer Alexandra Jonson remarked that there is "no doubt that Zubimendi is world-class" last season, and given that he's sustained and perhaps even developed his level since, it seems he would be a credit to Liverpool's first team.

Who knows, his roundedness and intelligence in midfield might even see him become Slot's own version of Alonso, arriving to lift the team toward the most illustrious of heights.