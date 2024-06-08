Liverpool are reportedly ready to submit their first bid to sign a midfield reinforcement for Arne Slot this summer, as the Dutchman looks to make his mark at Anfield.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds certainly aren't messing around this summer, with reports also suggesting that they've already tabled a bid to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson and have made contact with Benfica star Joao Neves this summer.

The Atalanta man played his part in the Italian side's shock 3-0 thumping of Liverpool at Anfield in their Europa League quarter-final first leg, before helping them go on to win the competition in its entirety.

Now, Liverpool could become the benefactors rather than the victims of his quality to hand Slot an ideal addition at the heart of his new side. Ederson may not be the only one through the door in the coming months, however, with Liverpool reportedly ready to hand their new manager a familiar face ahead of his first season in charge.

According to Tutto Atalanta, Liverpool are ready to make a 'substantial' offer to sign Teun Koopmeiners, who Atalanta want more than €70m (£60m) for by the time that Euro 2024 comes to an end this summer.

It remains to be seen whether the Reds will match such a price tag in what could turn into a double swoop on the Serie A side if they continue their pursuit of Ederson on top of Koopmeiners. Slot, of course, knows the midfielder well from his time with him at AZ Alkmaar and could now finally reunite with his former player.

What's more, Koopmeiners is set to play with both Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo this summer as part of the Netherlands' Euro 2024, handing those three the opportunity to become familiar with each other before the Reds make their potential move.

"Elite" Koopmeiners can complete Liverpool midfield

Despite signing Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai last summer, Liverpool's midfield still lacks the final piece that Koopmeiners can provide in the coming months. The Atalanta midfielder, who can also play as a centre-back in another added boost, enjoyed an excellent campaign in Italy and could be more than capable of stepping into Liverpool's midfield.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Teun Koopmeiners Wataru Endo Progressive Carries 79 10 Progressive Passes 169 101 Tackles Won 24 28 Ball Recoveries 150 108

Where Endo is arguably limited on the ball, Koopmeiners is an all-rounder at the centre of midfield, who can offer Liverpool what they've lacked since Fabinho was at his best at Anfield. Earning plenty of praise throughout his rise into the player now linked with Liverpool, Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig dubbed Koopmeiners "elite" in 2021 when he was working under Slot. Now possibly reuniting this summer, everything suggests that the Dutchman could be the perfect signing to get the Slot era started with a bang.