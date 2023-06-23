Liverpool are ahead of the rest of the pack in the race to bring in Federico Valverde this summer, according to reports from the Spanish media, via Football 365.

How many goals has Federico Valverde scored?

The midfielder has been a Real Madrid regular for the last five seasons, but in the 2022/23 campaign he really began to thrive and come into his own. Having never managed to hit a double-digit tally for goal contributions prior to this season, he went on to bag seven goals and four assists from the centre of the field in La Liga this time around.

It wasn't enough to give Madrid the title - they finished in second - but it meant that Valverde emerged as not just a reliable member of the first-team squad but a superstar in his own right.

His ability is even more apparent when you compare him statistically to others in his position across the Men's 'Top Five' big leagues in Europe. With his 0.23 non-penalty goals per 90 rate for example, he sits nicely in the top seven percent in that area, and his 2.93 progressive carries per 90 means that he is also in the top nine percent for driving the ball forward.

Are Liverpool signing Valverde?

Now, according to reports from the Spanish media, via Football 365, Liverpool have liked what they have seen of Valverde and are now "leading the race" to snap him up on a transfer deal this summer. There are a few interested parties but it is the Reds who appear to be in pole position for the Uruguay international and, not only that, they are also prepared to splash a whopping €90m (£77m) to get a deal done for the player too.

No official bid has been made yet but it appears that the Premier League side are prepared to spend big money to bring Valverde, who could be sold to balance the books after the signing of Jude Bellingham in the Spanish capital.

He'd certainly boost the Liverpool midfield with his play, with those in the game praising him for his abilities. Football journalist Josh Bunting for example has previously called an effort from Valverde "magnificent," which emphasizes how good the player can be. The Reds need some added creativity and drive in their midfield and the Real Madrid man could offer it for them if they can get a deal over the line.