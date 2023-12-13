Liverpool have been handed a huge boost after learning that one of their injured players is set to return to action next month, according to a fresh report that has emerged.

Liverpool injuries

The Reds currently have Joel Matip, Diogo Jota, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara and Alexis Mac Allister all out on the sidelines with their own respective problems as it stands, but the club are slowly starting to get some of their longer-term absentees back.

According to The Echo, Jurgen Klopp will have Mac Allister and Jota back at his disposal before Christmas, while Thiago and Bajcetic are set to return to the squad at the start of next year, and they aren’t the only ones who will soon be available again.

Back in October, Andrew Robertson dislocated his shoulder while representing Scotland on international duty, and the injury that he sustained required him to have immediate surgery, meaning that he hasn’t been able to feature since in the Premier League.

The Merseyside left-back has been using his time in the treatment room to recover and slowly work his way back to full fitness, and if the following update is to be believed, the 29-year-old isn’t far away from being reintroduced to supporters at Anfield.

Robertson set to return in January

According to The Daily Mail, Robertson will be back in January having made good progress in his rehabilitation programme at Liverpool which will be music to the ears of everyone at the club.

"Andy Robertson is on schedule to be fit to return to first-team action next month, with the full-back already back on the training pitch running as he steps up his recovery from a dislocated shoulder suffered when on camp with Scotland.

"The Scotsman is not yet involved in contact training but is doing running work on the grass for fitness. With it being a shoulder injury, Robertson could get back to general fitness work fairly early but cannot risk his arm getting clattered in a 50-50 on the training pitch."

In the Premier League, Robertson was a real rock in the backline prior to his absence because he was averaging 2.4 clearances and 1.9 tackles per game (WhoScored - Robertson statistics), but he also poses a constant threat in the final third.

Sponsored by Nike, Glasgow’s native has clocked up 72 involvements, 63 assists and nine goals, in 275 appearances since putting pen to paper, showing just how much he loves to use his pace and burst down the flank to create chances as many chances as possible for both himself and his fellow teammates (Transfermarkt - Robertson statistics).

As hailed by Josh Bunting, Robertson is a “sublime” player and there’s no doubting the effort and hard work he puts into every single fixture, so the fact that the manager will have him available for selection again in a few weeks time is most certainly a huge boost for Liverpool.