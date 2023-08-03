Liverpool are believed to be in advanced talks to sign West Ham teenager Amara Nallo in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh update.

Who is Amara Nallo?

The 16-year-old has emerged as an exciting youngster at the London Stadium, shining enough in the academy to graduate to the Under-18s and making two appearances for them to date. To be playing in a higher age group speaks volumes about the progress that Nallo is making, suggesting that he could have a bright future in the game at senior level.

Liverpool may be focusing on making some marquee senior signings this summer, having already brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, but it is also important to plan for the future and bring in emerging talent. The Reds have already been linked with a move for Nallo in recent days, with journalist Fabrizio Romano saying on Twitter:

"Understand Liverpool are in talks to sign new young talent for Academy — 2006 born centre back Amara Nallo from West Ham. Negotiations ongoing with Liverpool."

Now, it looks as though the Merseysiders are continuing to press ahead with a move for the young defender, according to a new update regarding his future at West Ham.

Are Liverpool signing Amara Nallo?

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are now in "advanced talks" to snap up the Englishman, who is described as a "rising star" in the report. Nallo has only recently signed a scholarship deal at West Ham, but the Reds are looking to entice him away from east London and bring him to Anfield this summer.

Discussions over the transfer are thought to be "well underway" and Liverpool are now "increasingly hopeful" that they will end up getting their man sooner rather than later.

Not a huge amount is known about Nallo, but for the Reds to be pushing so hard to sign him immediately suggests that he is a massive talent who could reach the top one day. Former Hammers striker Carlton Cole certainly thinks very highly of the teenager as a player, saying recently:

"I would describe Amara as a Rolls Royce of a centre-back. He has a great left foot and is elegant when he moves with the ball. He can play the ball with both feet and has been working on his heading as well. He’s a player who has a high ceiling."

This further highlights what a huge talent Nallo is, and while he wouldn't be ready to fill in as a left-sided centre-back from the off at Anfield, he could potentially be viewed as a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk, or at least someone who could add some balance and dpeth to the defensive ranks down the line.

There is no doubt that Liverpool need to sign an older version of Nallo as well, though, in order to provide competition for Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, as well as an ability to play at left-back, too, pushing Andy Robertson for minutes and being able to thrive in Jurgen Klopp's new system, in which Trent Alexander-Arnold vacates his right-back role and goes into midfield.