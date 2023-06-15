Liverpool are in the market to sign another central midfielder despite the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister earlier this month.

Liverpool transfer news - Reds hold Gravenberch talks

According to James Pearce of the Athletic, Jurgen Klopp has a number of new central players on his radar with the transfer window opening for business on Wednesday.

The report details interest in the likes of Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone and Gabri Veiga but another option is Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch.

It's claimed that 'positive discussions' have already been held with the 21-year-old's camp, although a deal may well be difficult to conclude considering the Bundesliga champions currently do not want to sell.

Despite that, a rumoured price tag of £25m has been reported elsewhere.

Who does Ryan Gravenberch play like?

The Dutchman has been known as an emerging "top talent" - as dubbed by scout Jacek Kulig - for some time now.

Gravenberch initially broke through at Ajax where he scored three goals and assisted six throughout the 2021/22 campaign.

That was a breakthrough season for the youngster who eventually signed for Bayern Munich just last summer.

Therefore, it would be rather strange for the German giants to cash in so soon, but if a high enough offer was submitted, there is a feeling they may well sell.

Such a move would undoubtedly benefit Liverpool who need to replenish their midfield ranks following the departures of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita.

Another name on Klopp's list is the aforementioned Thuram, and coincidentally, he is just like Gravenberch.

According to FBref's 'similar players' model, the Frenchman is the fifth most comparable midfielder in Europe's top five leagues to the Bayern sensation.

Considering his valuation sits at around the £38m mark, a cheaper alternative could be sourced here.

And what a fine signing he'd be. Although Gravenberch only scored once in his debut term with Bayern, there is a sensational player waiting to be unlocked.

Both of the targets were particularly assured in possession this season, with 15-30 yard pass completion sitting at 91.5% and 89.1% in favour of the Netherlands international, via FBref.

There was little between their goal-creating actions per 90 minutes either with Thuram winning in that metric; 0.25 to 0.16.

Perhaps where they are most alike is in winning duels with Gravenberch making 0.63 tackles in the defensive third to the Nice gem's 0.78 while they made a very similar level of interceptions per 90; 1.41 v 1.34 in favour of the former Ajax man.

Both adept in possession, they carried the play forward along the floor in likeminded fashion with the Netherlands talent only just coming out on top; 47 to 46.7 per 90.

What the above rubberstamps is that although they don't surge forward like a rampant freight train, they are perfect at not just orchestrating the play, but breaking it up too.

That would seemingly be ideal for Mac Allister, with Liverpool's new £35m signing certainly a more attacking asset having contributed to 15 goals in 2022/23, 13 more than Gravenberch and five more than Thuram.

Signing all three would be a dream, but if Jorg Schamdtke cannot secure the latter's services, the Bayern sensation's signature would still be a mighty fine one,