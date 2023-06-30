Liverpool could potentially seal the signing of Khephren Thuram in swift fashion this summer, according to a key update from Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Do Liverpool still want Thuram this summer?

The £82,000-a-week Nice midfielder has arguably emerged as the Reds' primary midfield target after the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister, as they look to do some major surgery in that area of the pitch.

Rumours of Thuram heading to Liverpool are simply not going away, and with personal terms potentially agreed with him, it is just a case of two clubs reaching an agreement over a transfer fee.

The 22-year-old enjoyed an impressive season for Nice, proving to be an influential presence in the middle of the park by combining technical quality and energy, completing 86.9% of his passes and averaging a 1.5 tackles per match in Ligue 1.

Could Liverpool snap up Thuram quickly?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Sheth claimed that Liverpool could end up getting a deal over the line for Thuram quickly behind the scenes, as has been the case with some past signings, such as Fabinho and Cody Gakpo:

"Khephren Thuram is another player that they have been interested in, Vega as well. It’ll be one of those that Liverpool will just do behind the scenes, and it will be one of those where, you know, you’ll start getting noises quite late on and once those noises start, the deal will be done pretty quickly. So, I think they know who their targets are."

This isn't the only transfer Liverpool are potentially working on as the Reds are now reported to be pushing ahead with a deal for Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.

This is another positive update regarding Thuram's potential move to Liverpool, with supporters' concerns likely to be eased over the signing happening.

Things have gone quiet in the transfer market for the Reds since Mac Allister came in last month, leading to worries about FSG not stumping up the cash for further arrivals, but past transfer business is proof that signings can suddenly be announced from nowhere at Anfield.

As mentioned, that happened with both Fabinho and Cody Gakpo, both of whom's moves were done and dusted in no time after few rumours had emerged, so the hope is that exactly the same happens with Thuram.

If Liverpool failed to snap up the young midfielder at this point it would be a big blow, considering how likely it looks, and it is simply imperative that the right midfield acquisitions come in and boost what was a troubling area for the Reds throughout last season.