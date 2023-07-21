Highlights Crystal Palace will demand a minimum of £70m for Cheick Doucoure.

Liverpool's midfield situation is undergoing significant changes, with more moves expected in the coming weeks.

Doucoure could be a valuable addition to Liverpool's midfield, possessing similar attributes to Fabinho, but the high price tag may be a barrier to the transfer.

Crystal Palace will demand a minimum of £70m for Liverpool transfer target Cheick Doucoure this summer, according to an update from journalist Alex Howell.

Are Liverpool signing Cheick Doucoure?

The Reds are in the middle of a crazy summer transfer window when it comes to their midfield situation, with various incomings and outgoings leading to a massive change in that area of the pitch.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have come in from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively, but James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all left after their contracts expired. Meanwhile, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are also on the verge of sealing moves to Saudi Arabia - something that few saw coming earlier in the summer.

With the latter pairing such a key part of Liverpool's midfield for so many years, it is imperative that more arrivals join Mac Allister and Szoboszlai through the Anfield entrance door, and Doucoure has emerged as a possible target, having been linked with a move to the Reds in recent days.

The 23-year-old was an important player for Palace last season, starting 34 matches in the Premier League, and it seems clear that the Eagles are extremely hesitant to let the midfielder go this summer.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

Taking to Twitter, BBC reporter Howell provided an update on the latest situation surrounding Liverpool's pursuit of Doucoure, claiming that Palace are demanding big money for his services:

"Crystal Palace would only entertain selling Cheick Doucoure for a minimum fee of £70m. Liverpool are interested in the midfielder and the club feel the valuation of £70-80m is fair for the player in the current market."

This is certainly not an ideal update from a Liverpool perspective, considering £70m is a huge amount of money to pay for a young player who has only proven himself for one season in the Premier League.

While money should be available to spend on new signings, especially given the funds eventually generated for Fabinho and Henderson's exits, it is important that the Reds are not reckless in securing replacements.

Doucoure could certainly be a superb long-term replacement for Fabinho if Liverpool do snap him up, however, with the Malian possessing similar attributes in the No.6 role, averaging 2.3 tackles and 1.6 interceptions per game in the league for Palace in 2022/23.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson highlighted the importance of the Eagles midfielder back in May, saying:

"He has been very influential. He’s one of those players that plays in a position which is a bit of a fulcrum of the attacking midfield play and defending midfield play.

“His positional sense, his ability to read the game, his technical ability, and the fact that he gets around the field so well [makes him influential]. I noticed he’s up there amongst people who’ve made the most interceptions, which is nice to see."

This shows how many positive attributes Doucoure could add to Liverpool's side, at a time when more energy and quality is required, following so many issues there last season. If a reasonable fee can be agreed, it feels like a no-brainer of a signing, but not at £70m.