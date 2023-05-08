Liverpool are confident of completing two more transfers once they have wrapped up a deal for Alexis Mac Allister, according to transfer reporter Pete O'Rourke.

Jurgen Klopp is not wasting time as he seeks to assemble his squad for next season before the start of pre-season to maximise the time they have to learn and adapt before the 2023/24 Premier League season begins.

After the failure of this season, it's encouraging for fans to see how proactive the Reds are. Jude Bellingham may not be on his way to Anfield but with Liverpool needing multiple midfield signings, more bodies are needed.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

According to Football Insider's O'Rourke, Liverpool are "growing increasingly confident" that they can sign Alexis Mac Allister and then follow that up with deals for Mason Mount and Ryan Gravenberch. Talks are already underway between Liverpool and Mac Allister as they seek to agree a five-year contract with the talented Argentine.

Liverpool are confident they can follow a potential deal for Mac Allister with moves to sign both Mount and Gravenberch. It would drastically change the look of the Reds' engine room but given how the 2022/23 season has gone, it's entirely needed.

James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino will all leave upon the expiry of their contracts as will Arthur Melo. It will be a hugely transitional summer for Liverpool but if new signings can hit the ground running and adapt to Klopp's demands quickly, there is promise that the Anfield side could bounce back.

Are Mount, Mac Allister and Gravenberch the ideal targets for Liverpool?

Compared to Klopp's current options, it seems as though he could miss out on his top targets and still improve the midfield. A lack of investment, ageing players and injuries placed Liverpool in this position but it seems as though the worst is now behind them.

All three players seem well-suited to Liverpool and should be able to make an impact. Mount is an especially exciting target given his attacking nature and would certainly combine well with Mac Allister. It's a major plus that both players would sign from Premier League sides just as it removes the doubt surrounding their suitability to the league.

Gravenberch is no doubt talented but purely from a Premier League outlook, he is something of an unknown entity. His size and technical quality, however, are in no doubt, completing 89.5% of his pass attempts this season. Having played for both Ajax and Bayern Munich, it's also clear that he has great potential but just needs the right setting to come into his own.