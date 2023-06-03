Liverpool will be confident they can fend off rival interest from Premier League suitors in target Alexis Mac Allister, according to Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest transfer news involving Alexis Mac Allister?

According to Football Insider, Liverpool will meet Mac Allister's release clause and shell out a fee of between £55-60 million to bring the Argentina international to Anfield.

The report states that personal terms have already been agreed and the £50k-a-week ace will be set to triple his wages and move to the Reds on a contract that will net him £150,000 per week at Jurgen Klopp's side.

As per The Guardian, Chelsea and Manchester United have also expressed an interest in the 24-year-old as he gears up to seek a new challenge away from the South Coast.

Manchester City are also keen on the playmaker and Pep Guardiola is believed to have identified Mac Allister as a potential replacement for one of either Bernardo Silva or Ilkay Gundogan, as detailed by The Mirror.

Guardiola is also an admirer of Mac Allister's teammate Julio Enciso, who has burst onto the scene at the Amex Stadium and scored a terrific goal against Manchester City last month in the Premier League.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs thinks that Liverpool will feel they have 'control' of the situation surrounding Mac Allister at present.

Jacobs told FFC: "Liverpool's only concern is obviously that another suitor comes in and creates a complication, which is again why they're trying to be as fast as they possibly can because it's obvious that Mac Allister has had an outstanding season and was brilliant at the World Cup. There's been rumblings of Chelsea because of the Pochettino factor, but Chelsea, prior to Pochettino, had other targets; they've really moved away from Mac Allister and more towards Caicedo. If they pivot and there is a surprise, it will very much be Pochettino-led, but at the moment, Liverpool feel that they're in control of the situation."

What could Alexis Mac Allister add to Liverpool's midfield?

Mac Allister is a cultured midfielder that can add creativity and a goal threat at any level and his arrival at Anfield would be greeted with excitement by Reds supporters.

In 2022/23, Mac Allister made 40 appearances in all competitions for Brighton, registering 12 goals and three assists in total, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored also note that the 24-year-old had an average of 2.5 shots per game in the Premier League, demonstrating his ability to regularly trouble opposition backlines despite not being a striker.

FBRef also illustrate his inventive nature in the engine room and detail that Mac Allister successfully carried out 106 shot-creating actions this term.

Liverpool need to add fresh ideas to their midfield and Mac Allister would be a statement signing at Anfield if he is to join the Reds this summer.