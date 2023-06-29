Liverpool have met with the representatives of midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, but need to act quickly in order to get a deal done, presenter Mark McAdam has claimed.

What's the latest on Liverpool's transfer targets?

A big window lies ahead for Jurgen Klopp, as he aims to make Liverpool competitive at the top of the table again after a disappointing season in which they finished fifth.

They have already confirmed the signing of Alexis Mac Allister as part of their midfield revamp, and are now interested in Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.

The midfielder has a release clause which expires at the end of June, so the Reds may have to act quickly if they are to strike a deal for the 22-year-old.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, McAdam revealed that Liverpool have already spoken to the player's representatives over a move.

"They are looking to revolutionise, revitalise, revamp that midfield after having lost various players. Of course, they've already signed Alexis Mac Allister, and to point out Dominic Szoboszlai, he's a 22-year-old midfielder currently at RB Leipzig," he stated.

"He currently has a €70m (£60m) release clause, which expires tomorrow [Friday], so if Liverpool are interested in the midfielder, they're going to have to act quickly.

"We know that he's been on their radar for some time, he fits the type of profile of the midfielders that they're looking to bring into the football club, and we know that Liverpool have met his representatives as well. So things are moving, probably not as quickly as the club needs to act."

What do Liverpool need to do in this transfer window?

The priority for Klopp is clearly the midfield, and if he can secure a deal for the Hungary international, he may still hunt for another option in the market.

Khephren Thuram has also been linked, and Liverpool could end the window with an entirely new midfield trio.

They may also need reinforcements at the back. Virgil van Dijk attracted criticism for his performances last season, and a younger option may be needed to replace him and Joel Matip in the long-run.

There have been links with Micky Van de Ven, but it remains to be seen how much spending power Liverpool will have, having failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2016.

The expectation for Liverpool, should they sign Szoboszlai, would likely be a return to the top four, as well as challenging for major trophies, and returning to the level of performances they displayed as they challenged for the quadruple in 2022.