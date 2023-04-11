Liverpool have undoubtedly proven themselves as astute operators in the transfer market of late, having particularly impressed with regard to outgoings after often raking in a tidy sum for potential fringe assets.

That canny knack for selling players was showcased last summer as Jurgen Klopp and co allowed academy graduate Neco Williams to join Nottingham Forest on a £17m deal, while the likes of Takumi Minamino and Marko Grujic joined Monaco and Porto for fees of around £15.4m and £10.5m, respectively.

It would appear that such clever business has been a trend at Anfield over the last few years, with the Merseyside outfit having also seemingly played a blinder with the sale of Danny Ward to Leicester City, back in 2018.

How much is Danny Ward worth now?

The Wales international was originally snapped up from hometown club Wrexham back in 2012 for a fee of just £100k, although was unable to ever establish himself with the Premier League outfit, having made just three first-team appearances over the next six years.

The 6 foot 3 stopper did receive wider interest, however, due to his role in Huddersfield Town's shock promotion from the Championship in the 2016/17 campaign, having saved a crucial penalty in the shootout triumph over Reading in the play-off final.

After returning to his parent club for the following season, Ward was eventually snapped up by the Foxes for a fee of around £12.5m, with that figure now looking like a real coup as far as Liverpool are concerned due to the Welshman's recent woes.

The 30-cap dud was forced to play second fiddle to Kasper Schmeichel across his first few seasons at the King Power Stadium, having only made his first Premier League appearance for the Midlands outfit in May 2022.

While the 28-year-old was subsequently promoted as the first-choice pick following Schmeichel's exit last summer, that step-up has been rather short-lived, with the "calamitous" Ward - as dubbed by journalist Freddie Paxton - having since been usurped by teammate Daniel Iversen.

As former Leicester winger Matt Piper recently stated, the ex-Liverpool man's woes this season for the relegation-threatened outfit would seem to suggest that he is "probably not a number one at Premier League level", having conceded 46 league goals so far this term.

The £40k-per-week man's lack of quality has been further showcased by the fact that he is now said to be worth as little as £3m, according to Football Transfers, with that a marker of just how well the Merseysiders did to recoup that £12.5m fee just under five years ago.