Liverpool's search for another option in their midfield has led them to Domink Szoboszlai, according to a report from The Athletic.

How many goals has Dominik Szoboszlai scored?

The attacking midfielder, who can also play on the wing, seems to only be getting better as his career goes on, and virtually guarantees end product from the middle of the park.

Having impressed initially with RB Salzburg, managing an incredible 36 goal contributions in 36 league starts across three years for the Austrian outfit, he was poached by sister club Leipzig in Germany.

Rather than struggle to adapt or have his numbers drop off though, the 22-year-old has continued to shine and has actually managed his two best ever goal contribution tallies in the last two seasons.

In 2022/23, the Hungary international managed a total of six goals and eight assists in 28 Bundesliga starts for the club. It was the same amount that he managed last season too, and has meant that he is now on the radar of a number of clubs this summer.

It has been Newcastle who have been most heavily linked with Szoboszlai up to now, with the Toon keeping tabs on the player as they hunt for midfield options.

Are Liverpool signing Szoboszlai?

Now though, according to a report from The Athletic, Premier League rivals Liverpool also have him on their radar. The club have even held talks with his camp already over a potential transfer this summer and are now mulling up whether to move for the player.

A deal would be hefty though, with Leipzig wanting 70 million Euros for the 22-year-old, as that would trigger his release clause, a clause which expires on Friday.

The Reds appear to feel a move may be hard to do - perhaps due to that time constraint - but it does look as though he is certainly on their wanted list. No official bid or offer has been tabled by Liverpool or Newcastle.

He's not only a talent for his club but for his country too. Having recently impressed during Hungary's fixture against Bulgaria, football talent scout Jacek Kulig called Szoboszlai a "leader" and "future icon" for them.

That's despite the fact he is still only 22-years-old. It shows how talented the player is and how he is already such a key figure for his country - he's their skipper, a clear indication of how highly he is rated back home.

If Liverpool do manage to seal a deal for the attacking midfielder then, it could be a real boost of creativity and life in midfield for the Reds.