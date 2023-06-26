Liverpool will prioritise the signing of a "physical" midfielder this summer as Jurgen Klopp's side look to bounce back from a disappointing campaign.

What kind of midfielder do Liverpool want?

Having already brought in Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister earlier this summer for an initial fee of approximately £35m, Liverpool are expected to bolster their midfield ranks further in the transfer window.

Having an endured a difficult campaign in which the midfield was held largely culpable for poor form, Klopp has prioritised fixing his engine room. The signing of Mac Allister helps, as well as the wages freed up by the departing Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner, but more is required if the Reds are to return to the top of the pyramid.

Having already been linked with a host of new names this window, Fabrizio Romano believes Liverpool will focus on a more robust, "physical" midfielder next to follow on from the signing of a more creative playmaker in Mac Allister.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Romano stated: "So, I think from what I'm told, Liverpool will give priority to a physical midfielder after signing a creative midfielder in Alexis Mac Allister. So, the idea is to go for a physical midfielder now."

"Manu Kone remains on the list, Khephren Thuram remains on the list, these two names for sure."

He added: "Liverpool will explore also other options, for example, they appreciate Barella but they know very well that the player is very happy at Inter and is going to be very difficult to sign Nicolo Barella. There is no release clause into his contract, so it is a very complicated situation."

A more physical midfielder makes sense given Klopp's desire to play high-intensity, counter-pressing football which requires a more combative and disciplined central midfield.

Of those mentioned by Romano, Nice's Thuram appears to be the priority target for the Reds. Journalist David Lynch even claimed that an agreement is expected to be struck between the two clubs for the 22-year-old, with Le Parisien suggesting a fee of just over £50m would be required to get a deal done.

Manu Kone, who is currently a teammate of Thuram for France at the U21 European Championship, has been linked with the Reds, but Florian Plettenberg has suggested that a move for the Borussia Monchengladbach man is "very unlikely".

Meanwhile, Nicolo Barella's high price tag appears to have put him out of Liverpool's reach, but certain Italian sources have suggested a bid could be coming Inter's way. It is thought that the 26-year-old would cost just under £70m, which would make him Liverpool's most expensive midfield signing of all time.

A final midfield name that has been linked is Celta Vigo sensation Gabri Veiga, who has enjoyed a hugely impressive season in La Liga. A £34m release clause in the youngster's contract makes him an even more tantalising prospect, but he is more of a technical player than others on Liverpool's shortlist.