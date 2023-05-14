Liverpool have ramped up their transfer activity in recent weeks after the heartache of missing out on Jude Bellingham.

The England star looks all set to sign for Real Madrid with the Reds having identified Alexis Mac Allister as their alternative. That said, it's not the only move FSG have their hands full with.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are working on a deal to sign Bayern Munich youngster Ryan Gravenberch.

The report initially states interest from Manchester United who have now entered the race for the 20-year-old.

The Red Devils are ready to go 'head-to-head' with their Premier League rivals in order to complete a deal.

Liverpool appear to be leading the race at the moment with the Anfield outfit having admired the youngster for a while now. They have already followed up on their interest and are believed to be working behind the scenes to get a move completed.

According to CIES Football Observatory, the player is valued at a bargain £26m.

What is Gravenberch's style of play?

For those of a Liverpool persuasion, it will perhaps pique their interest that Gravenberch plays in a similar manner to fellow transfer target, Mac Allister, with the players noted as 'similar' as per FBref's player comparison model.

The Argentine is now a World Cup winner and has been going from strength to strength with Brighton, so much so that Jurgen Klopp and co are favourites to acquire his signature.

That interest is unsurprising given Liverpool's burning desire for a new midfielder this term. After missing out on Bellingham they will need to act decisively to silence those who doubt their capabilities in the transfer window.

Turning to Mac Allister, who has scored 12 goals and registered two assists this term would certainly be a promising way of bolstering the midfield but in Gravenberch, they'd have a fine alternative or even partner for the Seagulls star.

Although the Bayern gem has only scored twice himself this term, his immense attacking qualities were showcased by the fact he'd contributed to 14 goals as a teenager across two seasons with Ajax.

That output might not be on a similar level to Mac Allister quite yet but in other areas of the game, they are distinctly alike.

Their ball carrying is a particularly eye-catching attribute with the crafty technicians boasting a similar success rate in the last year with the Bundesliga star amassing 2.04 per 90 minutes to the Argentine's 2.02, as per FB Ref.

There is just 0.6 between the pair when it comes to short pass success rate (both over 90%) and only 0.4 between them in their medium pass success rate (both over 91%).

A similar number of chance creations are carved out too, with the two midfield maestros within 0.4 of each other for goal-creating actions per 90 minutes (0.19 v 0.25 in favour of Mac Allister).

The duo aren't just alike in their ability to fashion opportunities and beat the opposition but they can do the dirty side of the game too, with Gravenberch having made 1.67 successful tackles per 90 to his opposite number's 1.31.

Even if Liverpool do complete a deal for Mac Allister, it's evident that the Dutch "top talent" - as dubbed by scout Jacek Kulig - would still be a valuable signing. After all, with the latter still having work to do in the goal department, perhaps he could sit deeper in a six, with the former playing further forward as an 8.