An update has emerged on Liverpool and their efforts to overhaul their midfield options ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign...

What's the latest on Romeo Lavia to Liverpool?

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Reds are in contact with Southampton over a potential deal to sign Romeo Lavia in the summer transfer window.

This follows their already-completed moves to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Dominik Szoboszlai from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

Speaking on his YouTube channel on Sunday, the reporter said:

“Liverpool are now into the race and as I already mentioned, they are into this. They are working on Romeo Lavia and they are now having direct contacts on both player and club side.

“So, Liverpool and Arsenal are into the race and the two clubs pushing. It’s crucial to say though for Liverpool that despite signing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, there is still the desire to bring in new players. A defensive midfielder, like Lavia. So, Romeo Lavia is now a target for Liverpool. Southampton are demanding around £50m, which is why there’s been no bid yet.”

Where would Romeo Lavia fit in at Liverpool?

The Belgian is a holding midfield player who could slot in alongside the likes of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai to screen in front of the defence.

Having a defensive-minded enforcer like Lavia alongside two creative players, while also having Fabinho as an option and Trent Alexander-Arnold inverting from right-back into central positions, could be terrible news for club captain Jordan Henderson.

The 33-year-old skipper could find his game time restricted by these new additions to the midfield, after already seeing his starts diminish over the last two seasons.

Henderson started 29 of his 35 Premier League appearances during the 2021/22 campaign before being named in the XI 23 times out of 35 outings last term.

The England international could find it difficult to get in the side over Lavia on a regular basis as the Saints ace has the potential to offer a great deal more quality out of possession.

He averaged 3.2 tackles and interceptions per game along with a duel success rate of 56% last season, while the Liverpool gem made 1.5 per outing and won 50% of his battles.

Those numbers are made all the more impressive when you consider that no Reds player with at least 15 starts managed more tackles and interceptions per league match than Lavia, who started 26 times for Southampton.

Indeed, the Belgian prodigy clearly has the quality to win the ball back for his side at an impressive rate.

The teenager, who has been hailed as a "special player" by journalist Dan George, could be an excellent anchor at the base of the midfield and as such, his arrival would be terrible news for Henderson as it could tempt Jurgen Klopp to reduce the Englishman's game time.