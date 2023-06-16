Liverpool, in the last week, have held talks with the camp of Gabri Veiga over the possibility of a move to Anfield this summer.

Who is Gabri Veiga?

It was an underwhelming 2022/23 campaign for the Reds who failed to get their hands on any form of silverware and were forced to settle for a fifth-placed finish.

And in the weeks since the campaign drew to a close, there has already been multiple changes made at Anfield.

Indeed, the likes of Roberto Firmino, James Milner and Nabby Keita have all left the club following the conclusion of their contracts.

However, they have already made a major move in this summer's transfer window through the addition of Alexis Mac Allister.

But it does not seem as if Klopp will be settling for just one midfield addition this summer with the Reds linked to a host of names already in the early stages of this window.

One of them being the 21-year-old midfield talent, Veiga, who is currently playing his football in La Lisa with Celta Vigo.

The Spaniard enters the summer window off the back of an impressive campaign with the La Liga side where he was able to wrack up 11 goals and four assists in the league alone (via Transfermarkt).

And speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the Merseyside's have already held talks over a potential move:

"So these remain two names [Khephren Thuram & Manu Kone] into the list, but I would keep it open because sometimes you can find some opportunities some new name, for example, during last and this week, Liverpool had some conversations with people close to Gabri Veiga.

"He's more kind of quality player, but he's very electric player. I really like him honestly, I think he's one of the best talents in the world."

How much is Gabri Veiga worth?

It appears it is not just Liverpool who could be in the market to sign the talented youngster this summer with a number of other clubs also credited with an interest.

Indeed, it has been suggested Newcastle United are one of the clubs who could make a move for the Spaniard over the coming weeks.

Any club who is looking to land the 21-year-old this summer will have to pay in the region of £34m as the midfielder's contract holds a €40m release clause.

After all, this is a player who has been described as a "wonderful talent" by some in the media and it is clear to see why when he is returning double figure goal returns from midfield.

Over the last year, Veiga has ranked inside the top 12th percentile for successful take-ones and progressive carries (via FBref).

Across all competitions in 2022/23, Liverpool's highest scoring midfielder was Harvey Elliott with a mere five goals across all competitions; something Veiga could potentially provide a lot more of.