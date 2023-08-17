Highlights Liverpool have been informed about the conditions of a potential deal for Sofyan Amrabat, a versatile and intelligent midfielder.

Liverpool faced setbacks in their pursuit of other players, including failed bids for Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo.

Amrabat has had an impressive year at Fiorentina and showcased his skills in the Qatar World Cup, drawing praise for his drive and leadership.

Liverpool are now "informed" on what it would take to complete a deal for a £32,000-a-week star lauded for possessing "footballing intelligence" as well as "drive" and "leadership", per transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool news - What's the latest?

The last couple of weeks have been nothing short of a disaster for the Reds regarding the transfer market.

The Merseysiders kicked things off by making three failed bids for Southampton's Romeo Lavia as the south coast side refused to budge on their £50m valuation of their star.

With that deal going nowhere, the six-time European champions did something unprecedented for the club.

They made a record-breaking bid of £111m for Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo, but despite the sides agreeing to on the fee, the player himself snubbed the club, opting to join Chelsea instead.

Things only got worse when the Merseysiders returned with a £60m offer for Lavia, only for the exact same thing to happen, with the young Belgian choosing Stamford Bridge over Anfield.

However, there has been some good news recently as, according to Sky Sports, the club have made a shock bid for Japanese international and Stuttgart star Wataru Endo for around £16m, which could rise to £21m with bonuses.

And if that wasn't good enough, the club have also been linked to long-term Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat, with transfers expert Fabrizio Romano reporting that Liverpool have "called" the player's camp to learn more about a potential deal.

He explained the situation on his YouTube channel, saying:

"Let's follow the situation of Sofyan Amrabat because we had rumours in the Dutch media of Amrabat on his way to Liverpool. From what I'm told, this is not the case today.

"What happened is that yesterday Liverpool, in the night, called on Amrabat's side to be informed on the conditions of the deal so Liverpool know how much it takes to sign Sofyan Amrabat on the club side and on the player side.

"Now it's on Liverpool, they didn't submit a bid for to Fiorentina, and they didn't submit a bid to the player so let's see if Liverpool will move for Amrabat or if they will go for another player."

How good is Sofyan Amrabat?

It has been an unbelievable 12 months for the 26-year-old, both domestically and internationally. Domestically he was an instrumental part of the Il Viola, making it all the way to the Europa Conference League final in June, and despite coming out on the wrong side of the result, put in an excellent performance for his team.

Despite losing 2-1, The National's Liam Wheeler gave the Moroccan international an 8/10 for his battling display in the middle of the park, describing him as an 'important cog in a well-oiled Fiorentina midfield that refused to relinquish control'.

However, for as impressive as he was in the Serie A side's run to the final, the main reason that the wider footballing world has such a high opinion of the all-action midfielder is thanks to his heroic efforts in the Qatar World Cup that culminated in Morocco making it to the semi-finals where they lost a tightly fought game against France.

The £32,000-a-week ace was immense for the Atlas Lions, especially in defeat, with former England international Stuart Pearce waxing lyrical over the 6 foot 1 "monster", saying:

"His drive, his energy, his leadership, everything that he stood for today, the French didn't have in their ranks."

Described as "versatile" and possessing genuine "footballing intelligence" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, if the Reds can somehow hijack his proposed move to United and bring him to Anfield, it wouldn't solve all of their problems, but it would certainly go along way.