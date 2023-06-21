Liverpool's hopes of signing Joao Palhinha this summer may have been dealt a blow, with The Daily Mail reporting that Fulham want £90m for his signature.

Will Liverpool sign Joao Palhinha this summer?

The midfielder has spent only one season in the Premier League with Fulham so far but has already made quite the impression in England. The 27-year-old was a key player for the Cottagers as they managed to not only avoid the drop but to finish in the top ten during their first campaign back in the top flight.

The Portugal international made 35 appearances for the side over the course of the season and even bagged three goals along the way from his deep midfield role.

Even more impressive from the player is how he has ranked against others in his position amongst the Men's 'Top Five' big leagues in Europe this year. Despite having to adapt to a new country, Palhinha managed 4.26 tackles per 90, which actually puts him in the top one percent in that area.

It shows that he works continuously in the centre of the field to break up opposition attacks, and with a rate of 1.77 clearances too (88th percentile), it showcases just how superb he can in front of a defence.

What is Palhinha's transfer price?

Now, according to a report from The Daily Mail, the player has indeed caught the eye of clubs like Liverpool, Man United and West Ham - but if any of them want to sign them, it could cost them a hefty amount of money.

The trio have all registered an interest in the midfielder but it appears that Fulham will demand around £90m for his signature - a huge amount for any club to pay if they want to sign the Portugal man. The hope from the Cottagers is that putting such a big amount of money on one of their best players could ward off any interest in his services.

It's no surprise to see the asking price for Palhinha shoot up, considering how well he has performed in the Premier League this season. Football journalist Josh Bunting called the midfielder "outstanding" for example and added that he is "top class" and "has it all".

It may be a steep price to pay for the player then, but if Liverpool want to bolster their midfield, it could be worth testing Fulham's patience with an offer.