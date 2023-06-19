Liverpool have taken one step further in their pursuit of Ryan Gravenberch this week, with The Mirror reporting that FSG will back Jurgen Klopp in his pursuit of the player.

Are Liverpool signing Ryan Gravenberch?

The midfielder has only just joined current club Bayern Munich, having made the switch to the German giants at the beginning of the 2022/23 campaign, racking up 72 appearances for Ajax prior to that. He was viewed as hot property when the Bundesliga outfit decided to snap him up, but the youngster has been unable to break into the first-team fold on a regular basis.

He's played 24 times for Bayern in the league over the course of the season and did help the side to claim another division title. However, only three of those fixtures saw Gravenberch start and he bagged no goals or assists either - his worst career totals to date.

The player though has previously proven he can produce the goods, managing seven and eight goal contributions during his last two seasons in the Netherlands. Both of those returns came as the player featured in over 30 league games - showing that if he gets minutes on a frequent basis, he can produce the goods.

With the midfielder out of favour in Germany, it means he could be available on a deal this summer and it is Liverpool who seem to be leading the race to sign Gravenberch, and it seems as if the man himself fancies a switch to Anfield over other suitors according to a recent report.

Now, The Mirror are reporting the latest update in this transfer saga - with Klopp eager get a deal done, the Reds are set to support his call to bring in the 21-year-old and support him in the transfer. It also adds that they are more "advanced" in terms of a potential transfer when compared to other interested Premier League parties and are "pushing" to get it done.

What is the value of Ryan Gravenberch?

No fee or official bid is mentioned yet but CIES Football Observatory suggest that the player's value would be around the 30 million Euro mark (or £25m). It's unclear if this is how much Bayern value him at but if it is, then it would be a bargain deal for Liverpool.

He's also highly regarded thanks to his time at Ajax, with football talent scout Jacek Kulig admitting that Gravenberch has a "huge future" in the game. He has yet to realise that since his switch to Bayern but it has only been one season and he barely ever got a chance. Given that chance at Liverpool, Gravenberch could thrive and live up to that potential with the Reds.