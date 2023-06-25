Liverpool could finally get their man it seems, with Football Insider reporting that a deal is almost done to bring Khephren Thuram to Anfield, with a transfer now expected to go-ahead.

How many games has Khephren Thuram played this season?

The midfielder has been with his current side Nice for four seasons now and has steadily become more and more important to the Ligue 1 outfit. Initially playing in just 14 games for the side as an 18-year-old - with seven starts - he is now a first-team regular and someone that the French outfit often turn to and can rely on.

In the 2022/23 season for example, despite still being only 22-years-old, he played on 35 occasions in Ligue 1 and even bagged two goals with four assists along the way. It meant that he matched his best-ever goal contribution total during this campaign.

He also ranked very highly, despite his youth, against those in his position from across Europe. Even though the Nice man is coming up against much more experienced names like Nicolo Barella and Gavi in this comparison amongst those in the Men's 'Top Five' big leagues, he still managed to rank in the top six percent for progressive carries (3.25 per 90) and top nine percent in successful take-ons (1.63 per 90). [FBref]

It showcases just how incredible the player already is at taking the ball himself and driving at the opposition with verve and determination, and it looks as if FSG and new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke could be about to bring him to Anfield.

Are Liverpool signing Khephren Thuram?

The Reds have been weighing up a move for some time now and have been hopeful of getting a deal done. Now, according to a report from Football Insider, that transfer looks like it should go ahead, with the Reds now expecting to seal the signature after pushing hard for the Frenchman.

Not only that, but it seems the player himself is eager to bag a move to Anfield - which will make things easier for both parties. No deal is officially confirmed yet, but it does seem as though it is edging closer to completion and Liverpool are confident they will land Thuram ahead of Newcastle United, who are also named in the update after expressing an interest in the midfielder.

Despite being only 22-years-old, he is already viewed very highly in the game. Aaron Ramsey stated that he feels Thuram has a "big future" and added that he can see him going "all the way to the top", whereas football talent scout Jacek Kulig has called Thuram "excellent" in terms of the technique he already possesses and adding that he is a "top" talent.

The Reds must also echo these sentiments to want to wrap up a deal for the midfielder, and it appears that they will finally get that done soon for the current Nice player.