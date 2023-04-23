Liverpool are thought to be plotting a move for defender Levi Colwill from Premier League rivals Chelsea, according to Football Insider.

What’s the latest Liverpool transfer news involving Colwill?

The Reds and Jurgen Klopp already appear to be planning for the summer transfer window, potentially making up to five signings ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Midfield reinforcements appear to be top of the Anfield wishlist over the coming months, with Chelsea’s Mason Mount seemingly a top target.

There has been speculation that Liverpool chiefs have prepared and approved a contract for the England international, and it looks as if Mount may not be the only Chelsea player heading to Merseyside this summer.

Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke shared a story in the last 48 hours regarding Liverpool and Colwill, who Klopp previously identified as a top target. He revealed that the Reds, and by extension owners FSG, are plotting a move for the defender, seeing him “as a perfect profile who could spend his long-term future at Anfield”.

The report adds how Liverpool scouts have returned “very positive reviews” of the player after watching him multiple times, however, Premier League rivals Manchester City and Tottenham are prepared to battle the Reds for the defender's services.

Could Colwill be a future star?

Colwill, primarily a centre-back who can also turn out as a left-back, is currently out on loan with Brighton & Hove Albion. The 20-year-old’s Transfermarkt valuation has increased to a career-high €16m during his time with the Seagulls, where he has made 15 appearances.

The left-footed defender appears to be a possible star in the making, with talent scout Jacek Kulig describing the player as “outrageous” and a “top talent”, while he has even been compared to Chelsea and England legend John Terry, showing how a move could prove to be a shrewd one in the long run.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk appear to be first choice under Klopp at this moment in time, however, with Joel Matip turning 32 this summer and Joe Gomez once again linked with a move away, Colwill could come in and look to rival the likes of Konate and Van Dijk next season.