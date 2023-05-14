Liverpool are the current favourites to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh update.

Is Mount leaving Chelsea this summer?

The 24-year-old has had a disappointing season by his high standards, losing his place in the team at times and currently being sidelined for the rest of the campaign. He has only started 20 of the Blues' Premier League games and his future has been a big talking point.

Mount's current Chelsea deal expires at the end of next season, and with no extension at Stamford Bridge coming close to being agreed yet, a move away has looked likely. Liverpool have been constantly linked with a move for the £80,000-a-week Englishman, with Jurgen Klopp seeing him as a key addition to his midfield.

It seems nailed on that the Reds are at least going to be in the mix, should Mount decide to leave Chelsea, and a new claim has now emerged.

Will Liverpool snap up Mount?

According to The Mirror's John Richardson, Liverpool are the "favourites" to sign the England international in the summer window, in a deal that could cost "around £50m". The report does state that the transfer "depends on the green light being given by incoming Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino", with the Argentine potentially wanting to keep hold of him when he arrives.

It does appear as though the Reds really do see Mount as a primary transfer target, and someone who can help take them up a gear next season. As mentioned, he has struggled to reach his previous heights in 2022/23, but he has been part of a struggling Blues team, and ultimately, footballers can simply have a bad run of form now and again.

The positives easily outweigh the negatives with Mount, and he could slot into Liverpool's midfield with ease, taking up a No.8 role and looking to add a combination of end product and energy. He has been described as "unbelievable" by former Reds player Joe Cole in the past, while a tally of 33 goals and 37 assists for Chelsea shows the quality that he can provide in the final third.

He is still a fairly young player, too, and his injury record was strong until his current layoff, and while he is player who can be divisive, with some arguably failing to notice his subtle qualities, he has all the attributes to thrive in a Liverpool shirt.