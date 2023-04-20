Liverpool are thought to have set their sights on a move for Flamengo teenager Matheus Franca.

What’s the latest news on Liverpool and Franca?

The Reds look set for a busy transfer window this summer following a disappointing 2022/23 season which has resulted in no silverware and a late push for European football. Central midfield additions are thought to be at the top of the club’s wishlist, with FSG and Jurgen Klopp potentially making up to five signings ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The likes of Chelsea's Mason Mount, Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch and Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister have all been linked with moves to Merseyside to bolster Klopp's midfield options, but it looks as if Franca is a new target at Anfield, with an update emerging in the last 48 hours.

Brazilian outlet Torcedores shared a story regarding Franca, claiming he is considered one of the most coveted players in the football market. The report suggests that the player is in the sights of Liverpool, as well as Premier League rivals Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

Arsenal are trying to steal a march in the race for Franca’s services, with the player having a €185m (£163m) release clause in his contract which runs until 2027.

Who is Franca?

Franca is just 19 years of age and is primarily an attacking midfielder who can also play as a left-winger or a second striker and has made 44 senior appearances for his current employers, scoring eight times.

The Brazilian is sponsored by Nike and has been called a “sensation” by journalist Aaron Stokes. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig is also a fan of the youngster, labelling him as a “great midfielder and great striker”, adding that “he can play almost everywhere”.

Therefore, in the long term, securing Franca’s services could be an extremely shrewd move by Anfield officials, however, they may need to get a move on and look to lay the groundwork over a transfer, as Arsenal have recently sent a scout to watch the player in action this week.