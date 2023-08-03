Liverpool are believed to be the "mystery club" who have entered the race to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer, according to an exciting new update.

How old is Moises Caicedo?

The Ecuadorian, who is still only 21 years of age, had a superb season for the Seagulls in 2022/23, standing out as one of his side's important players. He was a rock at the heart of the midfield, providing a combination of energy and technical ability, and he was part of an eye-catching unit that also included new Reds signing Alexis Mac Allister.

Throughout the current transfer window, Caicedo has been constantly linked with a move away from Brighton, and it is Chelsea who have emerged as the strong favourites to snap him, seeing a number of big-money bids for him rejected. The Seagulls are holding firm in their valuation of the player, looking towards Declan Rice's expensive move to Arsenal as a reason for demanding such a high figure for their starlet's services.

Liverpool are continuing to search for midfield reinforcements before the new Premier League season is off and running later this month, with Romeo Lavia a primary target and Fluminense youngster Andre also seen as an option.

It looks as though Caicedo could also now be an option, however, following an intriguing new report surrounding his future.

Could Liverpool sign Moises Caicedo?

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are in the mix to acquire the Brighton star's signature this summer, providing competition for Chelsea in the process:

"Liverpool are the mystery club to have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, sources have told Football Insider. Chelsea have been leading the chase for Caicedo all summer and have had multiple bids rejected by the Seagulls as they hold out for their £100million asking price.

"Football Insider has now learned Liverpool have have been in contact with Brighton to register their interest in Caicedo as they desperately look to add to their midfield options."

This is a hugely exciting update, with Caicedo someone who could be a wonderful addition to Liverpool's midfield, proving to be a massive part of the summer rebuild at Anfield.

He ticks so many boxes in terms of what Jurgen Klopp likes in a player, whether it be his endless running and defensive ability or his class in possession, having averaged 2.7 tackles per game in the league last season, not to mention completing 88.8% of his passes.

Not only is Caicedo a fantastic midfielder - one who has been hailed as "magnificent" by former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp - but he can even fill in at right-back when needed, as he did when Brighton produced a stunning 3-0 win away to title contenders Arsenal late last season.

That versatility would surely appeal to Klopp, and he could effortlessly drop into a right-back position when Trent Alexander-Arnold drifts into midfield, aiding the Reds' new-look system.

Whether Liverpool are willing to spend such huge money for Caicedo remains to be seen, but if they pipped Chelsea to him late in the day, it could feel like a significant piece of business.