Liverpool's summer plans are really hotting up at the moment with a number of deals potentially in the pipeline for Jurgen Klopp and co.

Liverpool transfer news - Reds favourites to sign Mason Mount

The Reds initially wanted to bring Jude Bellingham to Anfield this summer but after reportedly pulling out of a move, the Englishman has since closed in on a move for Real Madrid.

As a result, FSG has sought alternatives with Alexis Mac Allister topping their list.

It's thought that Liverpool are leading the race to sign the Brighton midfielder in a deal that could cost around £70m, as per the Mirror.

That said, he isn't the only domestic signing that the Merseysiders could make with the same report taking note of their interest in Mason Mount.

The Chelsea star is out of contract in 2024 and with no new deal seemingly forthcoming, a move may well be on the cards.

At the moment, it's Liverpool who are 'favourites' to sign the attacking midfielder 'for around £50m'.

Is Mount like Coutinho?

Whenever a new signing arrives through the door for the first time, comparisons are immediately drawn to players of old.

Normally they don't live up to the hype but in the case of Mount, a Premier League-proven player who has already won a plethora of honours, you can't go too far wrong.

In fact, despite his aforementioned price tag, this would be an incredibly smart piece of business and would also mark a statement of intent from Liverpool as they bid to revive their fortunes next term.

What better way to do so than by acquiring a player who possesses shades of a certain Philippe Coutinho?

The Brazilian may now be far past his peak, having scored just once for Aston Villa this term, but during his spell at Liverpool, he was one of the best around. Indeed, the playmaker found the net on 54 occasions in 201 outings, while boasting a further 45 assists.

Perhaps his best spell in England was reserved for his final six months before his move to Barca, with the 68-cap star registering 13 goal involvements in his first 14 Premier League matches of the season.

Since then, it has arguably been a tail of woe, with Liverpool arguably still missing his services; even if they do still have the likes of Mo Salah and co.

Writer Josh Williams noted such a fact in 2021, saying: "Liverpool have been without a player who can switch between midfield and attack since Coutinho, like Mount or KDB."

Therefore, in the Chelsea star, Klopp may well have a player capable of breaking those lines again and picking up pockets of space in which to create and score.

The England international hasn't enjoyed his best campaign, scoring just three times in 35 games, but like Coutinho has shown he can bag goals and assist them in regular and consistent fashion.

Only last term, the 24-year-old scored 13 and created a further 16 for his teammates as he recorded career-best figures.

Capable of operating in central areas or from out wide, there are further comparisons to be made between the two silky technicians.

in the last decade or so, there have been few better in this country in their position. Of course, you will always have the David Silva's and Kevin De Bruyne's of this world but in Mount, you have a clutch player who is still rather underrated.

Such a figure would be perfect for Klopp who is searching for reliable operators in order to get Liverpool back on track next term. With that Coutinho comparison whetting the appetite for what's to come, the Three Lions star would be an astute capture. Just imagine him alongside Mac Allister too; what a sight that would be for supporters next season.

The Anfield club have been used to turgid displays for the most part from their central players this term, but in those two players, they'd be incredibly well set.