Liverpool are now unlikely to move for Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka, journalist Dean Jones has revealed.

What's going on with Ndicka?

The centre-back is out of contract at the end of the season, and is set to leave Frankfurt. At 23, he could be a player that interests a lot of clubs, as a left-footed central defender.

Liverpool were previously linked with a move for the Frenchman, but it now seems that he is set to move elsewhere.

Ndicka has been described as "exciting," and with wages of £20k-per-week, it could have been a fairly cheap deal to pull off.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones revealed that Ndicka could join Napoli, and that he is unlikely to move to Anfield this summer.

"Liverpool have been linked with Evan Ndicka as a potential solution to helping their defensive depth for next season, but it seems Napoli is a more likely destination" he stated.

"It’s an interesting one because the profile of the player seems a good fit, but over the past couple of weeks I have struggled to find anyone that believes it is going to be a deal Liverpool push for.

"And now in Italy, there seems to be confidence that Napoli are looking at him and are putting themselves in a good position to make a proposal. So it feels like we can probably scratch him off the list."

Do Liverpool need a centre-back?

Despite an impressive recent run of form, Liverpool have suffered a large drop-off from last season, and reinforcements are needed across the pitch.

Virgil van Dijk has come in for criticism over his form this season, as the once flawless Dutchman has started to look vulnerable, and extra cover for the 31-year-old could be useful this summer.

Ndicka could have been the long-term successor for Van Dijk as a left-sided defender, and he could have formed a partnership with fellow Frenchman Ibrahima Konate.

Liverpool could still look at a defender, as Joe Gomez has also come in for criticism, and Joel Matip is ageing. A younger option who could rotate, and perhaps eventually start next to Konate could help pad the squad.

Klopp's side still have a shot at Champions League qualification, but may be forced to settle for a Europa League spot, and a large squad will be needed regardless of which competition they qualify for.