Liverpool have begun discussions with Southampton over a move for 19-year-old Romeo Lavia, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Is Romeo Lavia joining Liverpool?

One of the few players to have come out of last season with credit in the bank at Southampton was Romeo Lavia. The Belgian was impressive in his debut Premier League season and was one of the few positives the Saints could take from a bitterly disappointing campaign.

Arriving from Manchester City last summer, the teenager probably didn't expect he would have to play so much at St Mary's Stadium, featuring 34 times at senior level for Southampton.

Lavia's potential has made him a target for some of the Premier League's biggest clubs, with Fabrizio Romano stating on his YouTube channel that Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea all hold an interest in him.

However, the Italian has revealed that it is Liverpool that have opened talks with Southampton over a potential move for Lavia in recent days, with the club sounding out how much a potential deal may cost.

"So, Romeo Lavia is in Arsenal's list," said Romano. "But, from what I understand, also Liverpool have opened talks to sign Romeo Lavia. So, Liverpool have an interest in Lavia."

"Man United asked about the situation, Chelsea did the same a few weeks ago. So, both clubs are informed, but at the moment they are not that close or active on this deal because it depends also on the timing. But for Liverpool, Romeo Lavia is one of the players they are considering."

"We know about [Khephren] Thuram, we know about Manu Kone, especially Thuram in this moment for Liverpool is a concrete target, but we have to add also Romeo Lavia to their list because he is one of the players they appreciate. Let's see if they decide to bid."

One stumbling block could be the price tag, however, with Romano stating that Liverpool would need to fork out over £40m for Lavia, with Southampton desperate to cash in on their star.

Liverpool have already added Alexis Mac Allister to their squad, but they need more than one midfielder given the departures of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner on free transfers.

As Romano mentions, Nice's Thuram and Borussia Monchengladbach's Kone have been linked with Anfield, as have Nicolo Barella, Gabri Veiga and Ryan Gravenberch.

Should Liverpool sign Romeo Lavia?

One of the reasons for Liverpool's performance issues last season was the lack of midfield resilience, as well as the dwindling influence of defensive midfielder Fabinho.

Therefore, the introduction of a highly-talented holding midfielder at the other end of their career could be exactly what the Reds need, as well as easing the workload on the shoulders of Liverpool's number three.

Jurgen Klopp hailed Southampton's midfield for their "proper football" last season, of which Lavia was a huge part, and the starlet's defensive acumen makes him a tempting option for the German coach.

Per 90 minutes last season, Lavia, who has been hailed as a "monster", put in an average of 1.9 blocks, 2.43 tackles and 1.34 interceptions in a team that left him laughably exposed as the anchor. His 7.48 ball recoveries per 90 highlights his impressive ability to read play defensively, something Liverpool are crying out for in midfield.