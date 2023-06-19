Liverpool could be set to add some more exciting young talent to their ranks this summer, with Calciomercato in Italy reporting that Patrick Dorgu is on the club's wanted list.

Who is Patrick Dorgu?

The 18-year-old has yet to make a first-team appearance over the course of his career but has still stood out because of his showings in the reserves. He currently plays for Lecce's Under-19 side and managed 33 outings in the Primavera 1 over the course of the 2022/23 season. It amounted to a solid return of four goals along the way for the left-back.

Prior to his Italy move, he played in his home country of Denmark for FCN Youth and then Nordsjaelland's Under-19 side. He's also been given gametime with his national side's youth teams, playing for their Under-19 and Under-18 sides as well. With the former of the two, he has a healthy return of two goals in five games.

In spite of all this though, Dorgu is yet to break into the first-team picture at any of his clubs and has had to made do with reserve team football.

However, he hasn't needed senior minutes to catch the eye of Liverpool. The Reds have been watching the player on a handful of occasions according to Calciomercato, and Jurgen Klopp's side are now ready to make a move.

How much is Dorgu worth?

It's unclear just how much Lecce would demand for Dorgu if a deal was to go ahead and there is no fee currently mentioned in regards to a move from Liverpool. Transfermarkt suggest that his value could be around £400,000, which would be a decent sum for the Italians to generate from a player who has yet to feature in their first-team. It would though, be mere pocket change to a Premier League outfit such as the Reds.

He should, perhaps, rake in slightly more though considering his perceived potential. Danish Scout on Twitter for example shared a clip of the left-back driving through the opposition and tucking home a smart finish, and stated that he is an "extremely dynamic" player and is the "star" of that Lecce reserve side.

It appears as though he has some real talent then and if Liverpool can bring him to England, then they could have a future starter on their hands - although he would likely have to make do with more reserve team action in the interim for the Reds.