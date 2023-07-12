Liverpool will be delighted to hear that target Perr Schuurs is happy to move to the Reds and to England this summer, according to a report from Tuttosport via Sport Witness.

How good is Perr Schuurs?

The 23-year-old only joined his current side Torino at the beginning of the 2022/23 season, but enjoyed a solid first campaign for the Italian outfit. He featured on 30 occasions in Serie A for the club, already becoming a reliable and regular member of the first team, and even bagged two assists along the way. It stands as the highest amount of games he has managed in a league season since he was a 17-year-old with Dutch side Fortuna Sittard.

Having featured heavily for Ajax - and helped them to numerous league titles - he was poached by his current team last summer but has already proven that he has what it takes to cut it in a different league with a different team. Any doubts of him adapting to Italian football after a switch from his native Netherlands have been quashed, with the youngster managing a rating of 6.67 on WhoScored. It ranks him sixth in the Torino team in that category - despite the fact there are names such as Ricardo Rodriguez below him, who are much more experienced and have more games under their belt.

These performances have caught the eye of Liverpool, who have been looking to bring the Dutchman in on a transfer this summer. They've already had a bid for the defender rejected, and have been told to fork out €40m (£34m) if they want to bring him to Anfield for next season. He remains on their transfer radar despite this asking price it seems, with Premier League rivals West Ham and Crystal Palace also keen.

Are Liverpool signing Perr Schuurs?

Now, according to a report from Tuttosport via Sport Witness, the Reds and manager Jurgen Klopp will be pleased to hear that their efforts to sign him have been handed a boost. That's because it is believed that Schuurs is happy to make the move to the Premier League this summer and that a switch to the Reds is much more appealing to the 23-year-old than one to Napoli, another interested club. It means that should a fee be agreed, he could favour a move to Liverpool over any other club or offer that is on the table for the player.

Schuurs seems to be playing some of the best football of his career right now too, with the player drawing plaudits from those who have watched him play. Football journalist Josh Bunting stated that Schuurs was "outstanding" for Torino during a game earlier in the season and was also "solid in the air."

It sounds like the Nike-sponsored defender can be a really imposing presence at the back then, and with Liverpool looking to push back into the Champions League spots in the next campaign, the Dutchman, who appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high €25m Transfermarkt valuation, could really help them to solidify their defence.