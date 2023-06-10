RB Leipzig are still pushing to complete the signing of Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho this summer, journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed.

Is Carvalho still at Liverpool?

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of the 20-year-old of late, following a disappointing first season in a Reds shirt where one may be forgiven for forgetting his existence in the squad.

Carvalho arrived at Anfield from Fulham in last summer's transfer window, with much expected of him, but he ended up being a bit-part player, at best. While a dramatic late winning goal at home to Newcastle United in August was a high point, the £40,000-a-week attacking midfielder only made four Premier League starts.

With new midfield signings expected to come in this summer - Naby Keita has joined Werder Bremen to free up spaces in the squad - and with Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez all strong attacking options, it could be difficult for the Liverpool man to enjoy regular football in 2023/24, so he could depart soon.

A move to Leipzig has been strongly mooted numerous times of late, although it remains to be seen if Carvalho could leave on a permanent or temporary basis.

Are Leipzig signing Carvalho?

Writing on Twitter on Friday, Romano said that Leipzig are continuing to push hard to snap up Carvalho this summer, with negotiations ongoing in the coming days:

"Understand RB Leipzig have had more talks with Liverpool this week over Fabio Carvalho deal — told negotiations will continue over the weekend. Liverpool don’t want to lose the player on permanent transfer, now looking for the best solution."

Losing Carvalho permanently doesn't make a huge amount of sense for Liverpool, considering he still such a young player with a bright future, having been hailed as "unbelievable" by Jurgen Klopp earlier in the campaign.

A loan move is surely the best outcome for all parties, allowing the former Fulham man to enjoy some regular playing time next season, before returning to Merseyside a more mature player.

Should Carvalho then fail to kick on beyond that date, it could be time to simply accept that it is a move that hasn't worked out, but selling a big prospect at just 20 years of age, when he could yet become a huge star in years to come, feels reckless.

It should be stressed that he joined a Liverpool team who have struggled all season long, which won't have helped him settle and pick up confidence, so it is harsh to overly judge the lack of impact he has made.